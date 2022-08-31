Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay News Wire
Coding Academy Cohort Presents Software Engineering Skills at “Demo Day”
(Bradenton, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022) — Five students from the Flatiron Software Engineering Bootcamp at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s (SCF) Coding Academy presented their programming skills to an audience of industry experts on Saturday, August 20. The Software Engineering Demo Day event gave the students a forum to display the skills developed at the Coding Academy, network with local industry representatives, and practice presenting themselves to potential employers.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Announcing The Grand Opening of The Grand Oasis Banquet & Event Center in New Port Richey
According to the latest report, The Grand Oasis, the renowned banquet and event center has recently opened its new event venue in New Port Richey. The team at Grand Oasis looks forward to making the venue a memorable one for the people who celebrate special occasions with them. New Port...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Sea Rocket Gulf Coast Parasail Offers “Bucket List” Parasailing Adventures
FLORIDA RESIDENTS RECEIVE 20% DISCOUNTS FOR SEPTEMBER. All first responders, military and hospital workers receive year-round 20 per cent discounts. Bradenton Beach, FL – (Aug, 31, 2022) – Florida offers the ultimate tropical destination with over 800 miles of sandy beaches. Those who love water sports enjoy year-round options from surfing, kitesurfing, yachting, kayaking and wakeboarding to scuba diving, snorkeling, windsurfing, jet skiing and sailing.
