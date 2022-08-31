CHILLICOTHE – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team lost in two sets to Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Saturday. Brooke Kleinert had five kills while Aubrey Busboom had seven assists, Cadence Jones had five digs, Bailey Bruns and Aubree Gooden each had one block and Gooden had one ace. Junior...

CHILLICOTHE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO