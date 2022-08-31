Read full article on original website
GONE TOO SOON: Jason Ronna was ‘all about the kids’
CAIRO — Entering his second year as principal of Cairo Elementary School, Jason Ronna was his typical self as he greeted parents attending the school’s open house Thursday afternoon. “He’s there working the room, talking to parents, laughing, holding babies,” said the Cairo school district’s assistant superintendent, Dr....
Christ Lutheran golf places second in triangular meet at Farmer City
FARMER CITY – The Buckley Christ Lutheran High School boys golf team took second in a triangular golf meet on Thursday. Oakwood won with a score of 194 while Christ Lutheran shot a 229 and Blue Ridge shot 250. While Oakwood’s Case Kopacz medaled with a score of 40,...
PBL HS cross country competes at Cowchip Classic
CHRISMAN – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls cross country team finished seventh in the Chrisman Cowchip Classic with a score of 156 on Saturday. Trixie Johnson finished seventh with a time of 19:05.1 while Mackenzie Swan finished 26th with a time of 22:02.2, Grace McCoy finished 41st with a time of 23:19.7, Sydney Pickens finished 57th with a time of 24:28.8 and Kate Wilson finished 70th with a time of 57:57.3.
PBL Youth Football teams lose to Clifton Central
CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football teams lost their Central Illinois Football League games at Clifton Central on Saturday. The PBL Mighty Mites lost 13-0 while the Juniors lost 36-12 and the Seniors lost 35-6. After a bye week next weekend, PBL will host Momence on Sept. 17.
Rantoul/PBL places second in triangular meet
RANTOUL – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf finished second with a score of 173 at a home triangular meet on Thursday. The Eagles finished with a score of 173 while Monticello finished first with a score of 159 and St. Joseph-Ogden placed third with a score of 177. Justin Merrill...
PBL volleyball loses in two sets to Chillicothe IVC
CHILLICOTHE – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team lost in two sets to Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Saturday. Brooke Kleinert had five kills while Aubrey Busboom had seven assists, Cadence Jones had five digs, Bailey Bruns and Aubree Gooden each had one block and Gooden had one ace. Junior...
Rantoul/PBL soccer earns first victory of season
CHILLICOTHE – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer team earned its first victory of the season via a 3-0 win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Saturday. Chris Gonzalez scored two goals and Willian Molina had one as Matthew Guhl and Jeferson Soto both had assists. Aaron Casco made nine keeper saves...
