Military

nationalinterest.org

Australia’s Next-Gen Nuclear Submariners Will Train With the Brits

The news, announced by the United Kingdom’s Defence Ministry, is another sign of the ever-closer strategic relationship of the AUKUS alliance. Recently admitted to the United States and British nuclear submarine club, the Australians will gain the knowledge they need aboard the Royal Navy’s newest class of nuclear submarine.
nationalinterest.org

Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber

The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
Daily Mail

Servicewoman, 23, could face military court in US over death of motorcyclist, 33, following crash in Norfolk - in case with echoes of Harry Dunn

An American servicewoman based at an English airbase could face a military court in the US over the death of a motorcyclist following a car crash, a court has heard. Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 23, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, was charged with causing the death of Matthew Day, 33, by careless driving following a crash in Norfolk.
TheDailyBeast

Private ‘Ghost Plane’ Crashes Into Baltic Sea as NATO Scrambles Jets

A private plane believed to have been carrying four people crashed off the coast of Latvia after flight controllers were unable to hail it, Reuters reported Sunday, citing Swedish authorities. Fighter jets were dispatched by Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and NATO’s Baltic air-policing mission to track the Austrian-registered Cessna 551 on its erratic flight path. The pilots reported seeing no one in the cockpit, Swedish official Lars Antonsson said. The plane crashed “when it ran out of fuel,” Antonsson added, according to RTÉ. The aircraft carried a pilot, a man, a woman, and a person described as a daughter, the German outlet Bild reported, without providing a source. It had set off from a southern Spain airfield “without a set destination,” Reuters reported. The plane banked twice, turning at Paris and Cologne, before moving out over the Baltic Sea. Less than five hours after taking off, it was listed by the FlightRadar24 tracking site as rapidly losing speed and altitude, spiraling into the sea. Swedish and Lithuanian forces were on their way to the crash site late Sunday, with Antonsson cautioning that the likelihood of locating survivors was “minimal.”Read it at Reuters
Daily Mail

Lizzie to the rescue! Britain's £3bn aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will take part in 'landmark US mission' instead of sister ship Prince of Wales which broke down off the Isle of Wight in 'humiliation' for the Royal Navy

The Royal Navy flagship carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will stand in for its beleaguered sister ship for its landmark US diplomatic mission after the HMS Prince of Wales humiliatingly broke down just hours after launching last week. Britain's crown jewel faced embarrassment on the world stage last week after the...
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines

A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Marines Are Going All-in to Get Ready for China

The Marine Corps is shifting from a large, primarily land-based force optimized for counter-insurgency in the Middle East to one that will be able to go toe-to-toe with the Chinese in the Indo-Pacific—and win. The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to lawmakers, recently released a...
Daily Mail

Experts warn Putin's economic war 'may go on for decade' - but Defence Secretary Ben Wallace issues a stinging rebuke to the Russian President and insists the West won't be 'bullied' into abandoning values

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace delivered a stinging rebuke to Vladimir Putin last night as experts warned that the Russian leader's damaging 'economic war' on the West could last a decade. Crippling prices for families and firms will spiral further this winter after Putin warned on Friday that Russia would cut...
The Independent

HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast after departing for US

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has broken down off the south coast shortly after embarking for exercises in the US.The 65,000-tonne warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred.A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue.”The vessel’s departure had earlier been delayed from Friday, August 26, because of a technical issue.The Royal Navy was not able to offer any further details or confirm if the earlier technical issue was related to the mechanical...
24/7 Wall St.

The Bombs and Missiles Used by the US Military

The United States has been a military superpower since the end of World War II, and it has been the world’s only military superpower since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Today, American military dominance is backed not only by 1.4 million active duty personnel, but also by precision bombs and advanced missile systems. (Here […]
Daily Beast

The Secret Weapons Scheme Spiraling Under America’s Nose

SEOUL—North Korea is producing chemical and bio-warfare weapons capable of inflicting as much death and destruction as the nuclear warheads that U.S. diplomats demand the North stop producing. That’s according to a lengthy study just released by the RAND Corporation and South Korea’s Asan Institute for the benefit of...
The Independent

HMS Prince of Wales given colourful send-off sailing past music festival

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has been given a colourful send-off as it sailed past a music festival on its way to exercises off the coast of America.The departure of the 65,000-tonne warship from Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, was delayed from Friday, August 26, because of a technical issue.But the £3 billion carrier was able to sail on Saturday afternoon and passed thousands of music-lovers at the Victorious music festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth.Pop favourites Sugababes were in the middle of their set when the giant ship sailed past with the crew lining the flight...
BBC

Headstone for seafarer whose ship sank in the Solent

A headstone has been installed on the grave of a seafarer from the Maldives who died when his ship sank in the Solent more than 32 years ago. The Greek-registered MV Flag Theofano capsized in heavy seas on the night of 29 January 1990. All 19 crew members died, although...
