There were a pair of Top 10 finishes for Trigg County runners Saturday. The Wildcats were at Calloway County to take part in the Calloway County Invitational. Austin Cavanaugh’s sensational fall season continued. Cavanaugh completed his run Saturday in 16:48.4. That time placed him second out of more than 100 runners. He was edged out for the best time of the day by Calloway County’s Daniel Puckett, who claimed first place with a time of 16:42.5.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO