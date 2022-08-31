Read full article on original website
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County 4 Crittenden County 2
This game featured a milk start and a Red Bull ending. Watch Trigg County outscore Crittenden County in the final four minutes on the YSE Highlight Reel.
Trio of Top 20 Finishes Lead Hoptown Lady Tigers at Calloway Invitational
Keyed by three top 20 efforts, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers cross country team very nearly won the Calloway County Invitational Saturday. The Lady Tigers would end up finishing just two points behind the first-place Fort Campbell Lady Falcons and took second place in the event. Rebecca Wood was the top...
PHOTOS – Trigg County 4 Crittenden County 2
Trigg County scored three goals in the final four minutes to beat Crittenden County 4-2 in district soccer action at Josh Nichols Field. Here is a YSE gallery of the night.
Lubas’ 4th Place Finish Leads Falcons at Calloway County
Fort Campbell’s William Lubas took another top-five finish while the Falcons picked up a top-six finish at Saturday’s big area cross country invitational. The Falcons were among the teams taking part in the Calloway County Invitational. Lubas completed his run in a time of 17:48.1, placing him 5th...
Trigg’s Cavanaugh and Thompson Pick Up Top 10 Finishes at Calloway County
There were a pair of Top 10 finishes for Trigg County runners Saturday. The Wildcats were at Calloway County to take part in the Calloway County Invitational. Austin Cavanaugh’s sensational fall season continued. Cavanaugh completed his run Saturday in 16:48.4. That time placed him second out of more than 100 runners. He was edged out for the best time of the day by Calloway County’s Daniel Puckett, who claimed first place with a time of 16:42.5.
UHA’s Cole Glover Secures Top 10 Finish at Calloway County Invitational
University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover has been among the most consistent runners in the area so far this cross country season. That continued Saturday at Calloway County. Running in the Calloway County Invitational, Glover picked up another top ten finish. Glover finished his run in a time of 18:27.8. That time put him in 8th place for the day.
Bryce Light Represents Heritage at Calloway County Invitational
Heritage Christian Academy freshman Bryce Light got the chance to compete with some of the best cross country runners in the area Saturday. Light was the only runner from HCA to take part in the boys’ race at the Calloway County Invitational. Light finished his run with a time...
