Jack in the box
4d ago
How horrible. My heart breaks. If I ever see anyone abusing an animal in any way shape or form. They better be prepared for what is coming next. I always speak up when I see animals being treated poorly. Never would I keep quiet. NEVER.
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away
This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
katzenworld.co.uk
Tiny Kitten Abandoned in Rain With Painful Fractured leg has now Found her Forever Home
The RSPCA’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign highlights the strength and survival of animals like Maggie. The tiny kitten was soaked through when she was found abandoned in a box in the rain with a painful, fractured leg. Thankfully a member of the public spotted the young tabby and white...
katzenworld.co.uk
RSPCA Appeals for Information After Poorly Kitten is put in a bag and Thrown in Bushes
The young kitten was stashed inside a JD Sports bag before being thrown into a bush. The RSPCA is appealing for information after a young kitten was stashed inside a JD Sports bag, offered to a member of the public on the street to buy, and then thrown into a bush in Manchester.
dailyphew.com
Teenagers Torture Dog By Breaking Legs And Setting Him On Fire, But He Survives And Still Loves People
Meet Chunky the pooch who was kidnapped by four teenagers and tortured in the most cruel way possible. “This was the most disturbing case I have ever dealt with – by an absolute mile,” Caroline Doe, an RSPCA inspector, told Honest To Paws. “These youths admitted feeding Chunky drugs, kicking and punching him, and wringing and breaking his neck before dumping him. They also said they set fire to his face and eyes after lighting a deodorant aerosol can. ” On top of that, Chunky got his legs broken. “The whole thing sends shivers down my spine,” says Doe.
Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease
A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
ohmymag.co.uk
Seven dogs were found 'screaming in agony' after they were ‘doused in petrol and set alight'
Seven dogs were kept in the family's kennels when a fire broke out in the middle of the night, ITV reports. A woman was woken up by her daughter-in-law who could hear the pets barking and saw the flames. As they went to investigate they faced a horrendous scene. Dogs...
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
One Green Planet
Dog Forced to Repeatedly Have Litters at an Illegal Breeding Facility Makes Incredible Transformation!
An undercover investigation conducted by PETA found an illegal breeding operation in Michigan filled with neglected and abused animals. 39 dogs were seized by authorities, including Ruthie, the Jack Russel terrier. Source: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)/Youtube. Ruthie was neglected, repeatedly bred, and had litters taken away...
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
Pet owner's heartbreak as his six-month-old puppy dies during a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours at a popular beach
A man said he is 'absolutely heartbroken' after his six-month-old puppy died following a walk at a popular beach - one of a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours. Dusty Sammon took his rescue pup Yindi for a walk on August 3 along Kawana Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
natureworldnews.com
Kitten with Two Heads Born in Arkansas Due to Rare Genetic Mutation
A kitten with two heads was born in the city of Harrison in Arkansas, United States, according to reports on Sunday, August 21. The owner of the two-headed kitten named him Harvey, in reference to Batman's enemy Harvey Dent, a hero turned villain named Two-Face, who appeared in "The Dark Knight" move, "The Batman" franchise, and the "Detective Comics."
The Extinct Species That Was Brought Back to Life
A rare photo of Bucardo was taken in the early 90sWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The Pyrenees mountains located in Europe have seen many animal species go extinct in previous years and strangely enough this is not necessarily due to humans inhabiting the location or them being hunted down. The Bucardo is one of the last species to go extinct in this area, but also the first species to be brought back to life from extinction. Even if, unfortunately for a short period of time.
Over 100 Beagles Rescued From 'Heinous' Conditions at Breeding Facility
"It's remarkable to see them play and simply enjoy themselves in the sun after the tragic conditions they came from," the San Diego Humane Society said.
Pack of wolves on the loose in city after escaping from zoo when ‘hole was cut in fence’
A PACK of wolves are on the loose in a Canadian city after escaping from a zoo through a hole deliberately cut in the fence. The Greater Vancouver Zoo has been shut following the incident with a “small number” of wolves still roaming free. The zoo said most...
ohmymag.co.uk
Three abandoned dogs were ‘dumped like rubbish’ and left to die in a cardboard box in the scorching heat
The RSPCA is appealing for information after three chihuahuas were abandoned in a cardboard box in a car park near Avebury stones, a popular tourist attraction in England. The charity rescued the dogs and is in disbelief of how someone could be so cruelas to leave the pooches to die a painful death. The investigation is ongoing.
CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening
A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
Dad shocked to find 10ft boa constrictor slithering outside his Somerset home
A DAD got the fright of his life after finding a menacing 10ft-long boa constrictor curled up in his wood store. Ian Faulkner was pottering around his garden when he spotted the snake nestled among his kindling. As the serpent's tongue flicked out menacingly, Ian, 54, froze on the spot...
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
