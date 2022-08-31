Read full article on original website
suzie jones
4d ago
yep ,,we family did ,my grandma,she in the yard .that was home to her.she never left the yard to long .she went back home to stay.that was her wishes..🌹✝️✝️✝️ SJ 🤗💌
suzie jones
4d ago
she had a funeral at the funeral home and grave side funeral to ,she was buried very nice and funeral was not cheaper over $10.000. for everything ,she asked for to be home in Yard.that was grandma.wish.be close to the family.and kid's. so no it not cheaper to buried at home..❤️🌹✝️✝️✝️ SJ 💌
Wave 3
Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot. Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. Inside the Cards: Sept. 3 2022. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM...
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
WBKO
Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says the number of people registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties. Adams said in a statement that the number of people who registered as “other” in July grew at...
DCSO investigates dead woman found near pond
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on Friday evening around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road.
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to...
WKYT 27
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
WHAS 11
Flood watch in effect for counties in Kentucky, southern Indiana until Monday
A Flood Watch is in effect across our area until 11pm Monday. Severe weather isn't expected, but slow-moving downpours could lead to localized flooding.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
14news.com
DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon. According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates
RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County man. Investigators revealed Cletus L. Gentry, 90-years-old from Mt. Vernon, Ky., was last seen at […]
wevv.com
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
clayconews.com
McKee, Kentucky Woman charged with Murder during on-going KSP Death Investigation that started in Jackson County
McKEE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Ann Clemmons (right), 43 years old of McKee, KY,...
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
WKYT 27
New gaming hall opens in Ky. for historical horse racing machines
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new gaming hall is open in southern Kentucky, which lets people bet on historical horse racing on slot-like machines. The Mint Gaming Hall opened for the first time Wednesday, a day earlier than expected. It’s located just off Interstate 75 in Whitley County.
KFVS12
Superload to slow traffic along I-24 eastbound in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A 480-ton superload will slow traffic on Interstate 24 in western Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a specialized hauler will move the superload through parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg Counties on Friday morning, September 2. It plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around...
$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
kentuckytoday.com
Flood relief teams rely on horses to reach survivors stranded in eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s a phrase made famous by beloved TV host Fred Rogers: “Look for the helpers.”. For many people stranded in their homes tucked in the hills of Eastern Kentucky following July’s catastrophic flooding, some of “the helpers” arrived on four legs.
wevv.com
Barge worker killed in accident on Ohio River near Evansville
A barge worker is dead after a recent accident that happened on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana. While few details are available on the incident, officials with the Ingram Barge Company told 44News that Ingram Barge employee Anthony Belt died in an accident that happened on Friday. Ingram Barge...
Watch Kentucky Woman in Heels Attempting To Catch A Little Piggy- it’s HILARIOUS
It's that time of year again when Luttrell Farms in Ohio County opens the farm up to 4th-grade students. Remember the time Angel tried to catch a pig-WATCH!. Ag Days are a partnership between Luttrell Farms and the 4-H Extension Office of Ohio County. Angel here and I have been visiting Ag Days for five years now. You remember those field trips in school where you told the classes that came after you in years what to get excited about. This is one of those field trips. It's fun, it's educational and you get to see the cutest animals EVER.
