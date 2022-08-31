ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

suzie jones
4d ago

yep ,,we family did ,my grandma,she in the yard .that was home to her.she never left the yard to long .she went back home to stay.that was her wishes..🌹✝️✝️✝️ SJ 🤗💌

suzie jones
4d ago

she had a funeral at the funeral home and grave side funeral to ,she was buried very nice and funeral was not cheaper over $10.000. for everything ,she asked for to be home in Yard.that was grandma.wish.be close to the family.and kid's. so no it not cheaper to buried at home..❤️🌹✝️✝️✝️ SJ 💌

Wave 3

Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law

Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot. Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. Inside the Cards: Sept. 3 2022. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says the number of people registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties. Adams said in a statement that the number of people who registered as “other” in July grew at...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
DANVILLE, KY
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon. According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County man. Investigators revealed Cletus L. Gentry, 90-years-old from Mt. Vernon, Ky., was last seen at […]
RICHMOND, KY
wevv.com

Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Superload to slow traffic along I-24 eastbound in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A 480-ton superload will slow traffic on Interstate 24 in western Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a specialized hauler will move the superload through parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg Counties on Friday morning, September 2. It plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
News Break
Politics
wevv.com

Barge worker killed in accident on Ohio River near Evansville

A barge worker is dead after a recent accident that happened on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana. While few details are available on the incident, officials with the Ingram Barge Company told 44News that Ingram Barge employee Anthony Belt died in an accident that happened on Friday. Ingram Barge...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Watch Kentucky Woman in Heels Attempting To Catch A Little Piggy- it’s HILARIOUS

It's that time of year again when Luttrell Farms in Ohio County opens the farm up to 4th-grade students. Remember the time Angel tried to catch a pig-WATCH!. Ag Days are a partnership between Luttrell Farms and the 4-H Extension Office of Ohio County. Angel here and I have been visiting Ag Days for five years now. You remember those field trips in school where you told the classes that came after you in years what to get excited about. This is one of those field trips. It's fun, it's educational and you get to see the cutest animals EVER.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

