Red Rooster Days Celebration
Dassel’s 63rd annual Red Rooster Days celebration is taking place this weekend. Several activities are scheduled from today through Monday. The ambassadors who have represented Dassel this past year include Lily Kraemer and Lydia Montgomery. Kraemer says Lydia has already headed to college and she says she is going to attend South Dakota State to major in nursing.
St. Philip’s Catholic School Has a New Principal
A new principal began working at St. Philip’s Catholic School in Litchfield. Jenna Scheevel took over the position on July 1st. Scheevel says she grew up in Plymouth, attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Hope, graduated from Osseo High School, got her associate’s degree at Anoka-Ramsey, got her undergraduate degree in music education at SCSU, and got her Master’s Degree at St. Mary’s. She says she’s currently working on her Administrative License at St. Mary’s, and will be moving from St. Cloud to Waverly in the next month.
ABATE of MN State Motorcycle Rally
The ABATE of Minnesota State Motorcycle Rally is taking place this weekend at the Meeker County Fairgrounds in Litchfield. All kinds of events are scheduled today through Monday. There will be games, live music, tattoo contest, silent auction, memorial ride, food court, camping and more. Admission is $50 for members,...
From Clearwater to big stage
Twelve-year-old Maddie Helget used to sit on the couch in Clearwater and dream. She would dream of what many young girls her age dream of …high school, college, a career she loved, perhaps marriage and someday children of her own. Maddie’s mom, Cori, would join her on the couch and together they would dream. Their favorite movie to watch? “Dreamer.” The summer before her freshman year of high school, Maddie and her mom decided to give the pageant world a try.
Total Wine's 9th Twin Cities location has grand opening Thursday
Total Wine & More opening its 9th Twin Cities store on Thursday – its first in the metro in almost five years. The liquor superstore chain is holding a grand opening Thursday for its new store at Riverdale Commons in Coon Rapids. It's offering coupons that are valid until...
SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
Sunshine Factory to Hold Sept. 6 Fundraiser for Employee Injured By Suspect Fleeing Police
A Plymouth restaurant is trying to help one of its employees who was severely injured in a crash caused by a suspect accused of ingesting heroin, stealing a truck and fleeing from police. That employee’s husband, Dan Fisher, 57, of Maple Grove, was killed in the crash. The Sunshine...
Wright County Football scores for Thursday, September 1st and Friday, September 2nd.
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27, Morris 24, The Lakers ended a 10 game losing streak as they held of Morris on the road. Collin Boese ran for two td’s, one from fifty yards. The Lakers also scored on a blocked punt return. The Lakers ended a ten game losing streak with...
Gallery: P.J. Fleck's vacation home on Lake Minnetonka hits the market for $2.5M
3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound, Minn. Courtesy of Spacecrafting. A vacation home belonging to University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is on the market on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Heather Hansen with Coldwell Banker has the listing at 3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound. The Flecks have listed the...
The Bird Flu Has Returned to Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A predicted resurgence of the bird flu in Minnesota may be underway. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health today reported that testing has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County. The testing was ordered after the owner of the flock reported an increase in deaths among the birds. State officials say the flock was immediately quarantined and has since been "depopulated" in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
Minnesota nurses to strike for 3 days at 15 hospitals
Around 15,000 Minnesota nurses have given a 10-day strike notice that will last for three days starting Sept. 12, if there isn't an agreement reached regarding their contracts. The announcement was made during a Thursday news conference. The strike is expected to go from 7 a.m. Sept. 12 to 7...
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Man missing after leaving northern Minnesota cabin, failing to arrive home
A public appeal has been issued to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing in northern Minnesota. James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, was last seen at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake, north of Hibbing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he'd planned to leave...
Issues Persist at “Rural” McLeod Co Recycling Sites
The vast majority of residents adhere to the guidelines on what can and cannot be put into recycling bins in McLeod County. However, Environmental Services Director Mark Telecky says issues seem to persist at the rural recycling bin sites. There are eight sites in McLeod County that are considered rural...
Three people hurt in two crashes in and near Spicer Wednesday
(Spicer MN-) An Atwater woman was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover Wednesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at approximately 550 a.m., 61-year-old Patricia Culbertson was driving her pickup westbound on County Road 10, north of Indian Beach Road, when she left the road and rolled. Culbertson was wearing her seatbelt and was treated at Carris Rice Hospital in Willmar for minor injuries.
Sauk Rapids man killed in farming accident
A Sauk Rapids man died from a fall while working on a farm in central Minnesota Monday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said 76-year-old Michael Zirbes died from his injuries after he was taken to a nearby hospital. It happened Monday just after 4 p.m. in a field near the...
Complex Knee Surgeon, Robert LaPrade, MD, PhD, Ranks Among the Top Orthopedic Researchers in the World as h-index Surpasses 100
EDINA, MINN. (PRWEB) AUGUST 30, 2022 – Complex knee surgeon and research clinician scientist, Robert LaPrade, MD, PhD, joins the list of most highly cited researchers (h-index => 100 according to his public profile in the Google Scholar Citations database). A high h-index value signifies Dr. LaPrade’s leadership in the Orthopedic field and underscores the degree to which his research has advanced and inspired the work of peer scientists. An h-index of 100 indicates that Dr. LaPrade has published 100 papers that have each received 100 or more citations 100 or more times. When a paper is frequently cited, it demonstrates that other researchers and orthopedists are using those results to test and prove new theories that subsequently provide fresh discoveries. This process is how research serves as the basis for continuously advancing the field of orthopedics and improving outcomes.
Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured
One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.
Man dies after falling from farming equipment in Stearns County
(FOX 9) - A 76-year-old man died after falling off a ladder on the side of a piece of farming equipment in Stearns County on Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a medical emergency at 4:03 p.m. in a field near the intersection of 360th Avenue and County Road 17 in Melrose Township, about 3 miles north of the City of Melrose.
Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
