Belle’s Actions Force Shawn to Amend Their Current Living Situation, While Rolf Dials Up Stefan’s Memories of Chloe

By Lori Wilson
SheKnows
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
SheKnows

As ‘Grave’ Matters Haunt General Hospital’s Nina, She’s On the Verge of a New Beginning With [Spoiler]

After the tears have dried, things may look very different. It ain’t over till it’s over, the saying goes. And it most definitely isn’t over yet between unwitting General Hospital mother/daughter duo Nina and Willow. In the September 6 episode of ABC’s soap, the nemeses come face to face at the grave of, of all people, Nelle. What happens next could change everything.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Phyllis Is Poised to Lose Everything, Thanks to [Spoiler]

When the fit hits the shan, she won’t have Diane to blame. Although let’s be real, she probably will blame Diane!. Since The Young and the Restless raised Diane from the grave, Phyllis has made it her mission in life to bury her again, at least metaphorically. And considering their past, it makes total sense. No low was too low for Diane to stoop when she was trying to poach Jack back in the day. And if her efforts landed Phyllis in the hot seat, or better yet prison, so much the better.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
HipHopDX.com

Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game

Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
SheKnows

As Young & Restless’ Sally Comes to a Crossroads, Courtney Hope Dials Up Inspiration: ‘There’s Always an Excuse, But… ’

The CBS soap actress is all about being consistent. Things couldn’t be more up and down for Sally on The Young and the Restless. One minute her world is turned upside down by Adam claiming not to feel the same way as she does — the same way he claimed to feel prior — then in the next, she’s thrown into a major emotional struggle after he confirmed his actions had only been due to not wanting to bring her down with him and take away her chance to shine at Newman Media. To say this course of events transformed Sally’s life overnight is an understatement.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison Shares How He Handled the Collision of Real- and Reel-Life: ‘It Was a Little Stressful’

This was a case of when two worlds collide. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) and Cameron Mathison (Drew) recently sat down with Good Morning America to talk about the soap’s big 60th milestone. While chatting with the co-hosts, the stars reflected on Mathison’s wife’s guest appearance as executive coach Mia Lombardi and how Wright had offered to help her.
SheKnows

Chesapeake Shores Preview: Couples Receive a Reading Into Their Future — but the Hard Truths Might Not Be What They Want to Hear

Is a happily ever after in the cards for the couples of Chesapeake Shores?. Uncomfortable truths — for some — are shared in the Hallmark Channel’s Sunday, September 11, 8 pm, Chesapeake Shores episode titled “L-O-V-E,” and a fortunetelling machine is front and center during it all at the Seaside Festival, which is “the most romantic night” in town.
SheKnows

Spencer Debates Giving Trina His Letter at Her Party, While She Decides to Take a Leap With Rory

At the pool, Sonny asks Nina about her conversation with Ava. Nina says, like with him, there are some things in her life that he can’t be a part of. But also she has a lot on her mind, given the date. He asks what she means, as Brook Lynn and Chase interrupt them. Sonny notes BLQ’s big smile and she relays they’re a couple now. Brook Lynn suggests they all go on a double date, but Sonny knows she’s just buttering him up. “What favor do you need,” he asks.
