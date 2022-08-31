Belle’s Actions Force Shawn to Amend Their Current Living Situation, While Rolf Dials Up Stefan’s Memories of Chloe

Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Sheila’s Determination to See Finn Leads Her to Take a Huge Risk
Sheila’s not taking no for an answer. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Deacon tries to reason with Sheila, who won’t listen to him. Read about it below and watch the preview. After discovering Sheila was...
SheKnows
As ‘Grave’ Matters Haunt General Hospital’s Nina, She’s On the Verge of a New Beginning With [Spoiler]
After the tears have dried, things may look very different. It ain’t over till it’s over, the saying goes. And it most definitely isn’t over yet between unwitting General Hospital mother/daughter duo Nina and Willow. In the September 6 episode of ABC’s soap, the nemeses come face to face at the grave of, of all people, Nelle. What happens next could change everything.
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Nina Comes Face to Face With [Spoiler] While at the Cemetery
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 5 – 9, Trina has reason to celebrate, but others aren’t having much fun. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. In a preview...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Phyllis Is Poised to Lose Everything, Thanks to [Spoiler]
When the fit hits the shan, she won’t have Diane to blame. Although let’s be real, she probably will blame Diane!. Since The Young and the Restless raised Diane from the grave, Phyllis has made it her mission in life to bury her again, at least metaphorically. And considering their past, it makes total sense. No low was too low for Diane to stoop when she was trying to poach Jack back in the day. And if her efforts landed Phyllis in the hot seat, or better yet prison, so much the better.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
HipHopDX.com
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game
Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
SheKnows
As Young & Restless’ Sally Comes to a Crossroads, Courtney Hope Dials Up Inspiration: ‘There’s Always an Excuse, But… ’
The CBS soap actress is all about being consistent. Things couldn’t be more up and down for Sally on The Young and the Restless. One minute her world is turned upside down by Adam claiming not to feel the same way as she does — the same way he claimed to feel prior — then in the next, she’s thrown into a major emotional struggle after he confirmed his actions had only been due to not wanting to bring her down with him and take away her chance to shine at Newman Media. To say this course of events transformed Sally’s life overnight is an understatement.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison Shares How He Handled the Collision of Real- and Reel-Life: ‘It Was a Little Stressful’
This was a case of when two worlds collide. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) and Cameron Mathison (Drew) recently sat down with Good Morning America to talk about the soap’s big 60th milestone. While chatting with the co-hosts, the stars reflected on Mathison’s wife’s guest appearance as executive coach Mia Lombardi and how Wright had offered to help her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Ponders a Radical Resolution to the Taylor/Ridge/Brooke Triangle
A conversation about Brooke and Taylor’s rivalry took a totally unexpected turn!. After their characters’ colorful recent throwdown, Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen (Taylor) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) got together to dish the scenes, and at one point, the banter took an unforeseen turn when the chat turned to the dilemma involving Ridge…
SheKnows
Chesapeake Shores Preview: Couples Receive a Reading Into Their Future — but the Hard Truths Might Not Be What They Want to Hear
Is a happily ever after in the cards for the couples of Chesapeake Shores?. Uncomfortable truths — for some — are shared in the Hallmark Channel’s Sunday, September 11, 8 pm, Chesapeake Shores episode titled “L-O-V-E,” and a fortunetelling machine is front and center during it all at the Seaside Festival, which is “the most romantic night” in town.
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Is Feeling Every Emotion During Their Petting Zoo Trip
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes‘ daughter Sterling is having such an eventful time at the petting zoo, and we can’t stop ‘awwing’ over the super-sweet photos!. On Sept 3, Brittany uploaded a series of photos from their little family’s trip to the petting zoo, and Sterling was feeling all of the emotions while they were there!
NFL・
SheKnows
Spencer Debates Giving Trina His Letter at Her Party, While She Decides to Take a Leap With Rory
At the pool, Sonny asks Nina about her conversation with Ava. Nina says, like with him, there are some things in her life that he can’t be a part of. But also she has a lot on her mind, given the date. He asks what she means, as Brook Lynn and Chase interrupt them. Sonny notes BLQ’s big smile and she relays they’re a couple now. Brook Lynn suggests they all go on a double date, but Sonny knows she’s just buttering him up. “What favor do you need,” he asks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell’s Video of Grace Warrior Feeding the Chickens Shows She’s Already an Amazing Wildlife Warrior
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s newest video shows that their daughter Grace Warrior is a natural wildlife warrior! On Aug 3, Powell and Irwin posted a heartwarming video, with Powell saying in the caption, “Being Grace’s dada is my favorite thing on Earth, and these moments will stay with me forever.”
Comments / 0