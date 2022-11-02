LEGO Masters season 3: next episode and everything we know

Who doesn’t love LEGO? For some people it’s more than just fun and games, it’s serious business. When it comes to showing off extreme building skills, LEGO Masters is a chance for brick enthusiasts to show off their talent to compete for the LEGO trophy and the title of LEGO Master.

LEGO Masters is based on the UK series of the same name. That show lasted two seasons and now the US version has outlasted the original series. Host Will Arnett and a team of expert builders help the contestants with each challenge. There will be triumph and heartbreak, as well as lots of really cool LEGO creations.

Here’s everything we know about LEGO Masters season 3.

Next episode of LEGO Masters season 3

There will be no new episode of LEGO Masters on November 2 due to the World Series. The next new episode of LEGO Masters will be Wednesday, November 9.

LEGO Masters season 3 episode 1: "Ready to Launch"

Airdate: September 21, 2022

"Teams are introduced and tasked with a space-themed challenge...building personalized spaceships."

LEGO Masters season 3 episode 2: "Jurass-Brick World"

Airdate: September 28, 2022

"The contestants bring dinosaurs and special effects to life in their "Jurassic World: Dominion"-inspired builds; actor Chris Pratt makes a guest appearance."

LEGO Masters season 3 episode 3: "Brickin' Bull Ride Rodeo"

Airdate: October 5, 2022

"The builders embrace the Wild West and their technical abilities by creating bull-riding characters, which are tested when the characters saddle up on a mechanical bull with 10 levels of intensity."

LEGO Masters season 3 episode 4: "Out on a Limb"

Airdate: October 19, 2022

"The builders make imaginative LEGO treehouses in real trees, with no built-in support."

LEGO Masters season 3 premiered in the US on Wednesday, September 21, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. The show follows The Masked Singer , which premiered on the same night, just ahead of LEGO Masters in the 8 pm ET/PT time slot.

At this point there’s no release date for the UK but we’ll update you as soon as we have more information.

You can catch up on previous seasons of LEGO Masters on Fox on Demand or Hulu.

Who is in the LEGO Masters season 3 cast?

We won’t know who’s competing in LEGO Masters season 3 just yet, but we do know that there will be some celebrity guests in the new season, including a Jurassic World: Dominion episode featuring special guest Chris Pratt and Blue, the velociraptor. Other special guests include Brad Pitt (who is one of the executive producers) and NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon.

As soon as we learn more about the contestants we’ll update the section.

What is LEGO Masters season 3 about?

Here’s what LEGO Masters is all about: "Teams of two LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Throughout the competition, host Will Arnett and expert judges encourage the amateur builders, introduce incredible challenges and put the creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges with the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS."

Is there a trailer for LEGO Masters season 3?

There’s a fun teaser that features a look at Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World: Dominion guest appearance. LEGO and dinosaurs — a great combination!

How to watch LEGO Masters season 3

LEGO Masters airs in the US on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. Fox is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord then you can watch shows on Fox without cable through a streaming service like YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV or FuboTV . New episodes will be available the day after they air on the Fox on Demand app as well as Hulu.

We’ll keep you posted about when the show is available to watch in the UK.