Bears are waiving DT Khyiris Tonga

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears are waiving defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Tonga, a seventh-round draft pick a year ago, had 24 total tackles and one fumble recovery in 15 games last season.

It’s likely a corresponding move after Chicago claimed former Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Arman Watts off waivers on Wednesday.

The move doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise given Watts is a clear upgrade at nose tackle and figures to contribute almost immediately with the Bears.

If Tonga clears waivers, he’s definitely a candidate to sign with Chicago’s practice squad.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

