ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears cut CB Duke Shelley, OL Zachary Thomas

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTA2o_0hcu6Sjv00

It’s been a busy day for the Chicago Bears as they rework their initial 53-man roster after being awarded a league-high six players off of waivers.

After waiving former seventh-round nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, the Bears have also parted ways with cornerback Duke Shelley and rookie offensive lineman Zachary Thomas, according to Aaron Wilson.

Tonga was waived to make way for new nose tackle Arman Watts, who was a surprise cut by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. After claiming former first-round offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, Thomas was an expected cut at offensive line. The Bears also claimed cornerback Josh Blackwell, which explains Shelley’s release.

The Bears still have three moves to make in order to get their roster down to 53 players. One of those is expected to be placing wide receiver N’Keal Harry on injured reserve, where he would have to miss the first four games of the regular season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins had a large group of free agents in for visits

The Miami Dolphins have been combing through the list of free agents with the hopes of improving their roster and practice squad for the season. On Monday, the Dolphins had 10 players in for visits, and they ended up signing four of them to the practice squad by the end of the day, including defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive end Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and defensive back Chris Steele.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey tabbed as 'heavy favorite' for CPOY

A lot of folks have forgotten exactly who Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is. But not Peter King. In his latest edition of “Football Morning in America,” the NBC Sports scribe ran down his predictions for the 2022 season. And among those forecasts was his selection for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award—an honor he sees McCaffrey taking home after going through a pair of disappointing seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
Person
Zach Thomas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Rams: Monday injury reports

OL Tommy Doyle (foot) TE Quintin Morris (hamstring) WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin) Notes: Poyer did not play during the preseason but has said he expects to play vs. Rams. Notes: According to Rams Wire, Jefferson’s status is “up in the air” ahead of game day. .. CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) had surgery this offseason but will play vs. the Bills.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears looking at two different offensive line combinations with Lucas Patrick

The Chicago Bears received some good news on the injury front with the return of offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to practice on Monday. Patrick hasn’t practiced since July 28 after injuring his right hand in the second practice of training camp. According to reports, Patrick suffered a broken right thumb that required surgery. So there are questions about whether he’ll be able to snap the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears 2022 game-by-game season prediction

The Chicago Bears will open the season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which will feature Justin Fields vs. Trey Lance. Aside from facing their NFC North rivals twice this season, the Bears will square off against the AFC East and NFC East, which includes home games against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, as well as away games against the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Cb#The Minnesota Vikings
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears open as 6.5-point home underdogs vs. 49ers in Week 1

The Chicago Bears will open the 2022 season against the San Francisco 49ers, which will be the first time in the last three years that Chicago opens the season at home. The Bears and 49ers matchup will feature a battle between two of the first-round quarterbacks from the 2021 draft in Chicago’s Justin Fields and San Francisco’s Trey Lance, which certainly explains the season-opener appeal.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy