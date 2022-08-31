Read full article on original website
Related
Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights
“Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Governor Abbott signs Damon Allen Act into law at Safer Houston Summit
Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 6, the Damon Allen Act, into law at the Texas Pastor Council’s Safer Houston Summit on Thursday. The Damon Allen Act will keep Texas communities safe and secure by prohibiting the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense or who are charged while released on bail. The bill also requires a defendant be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and that a defendant’s criminal history be examined before setting bail.
Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration for 23 counties impacted by flooding
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference at Dallas City Hall where he signed a disaster declaration for 23 counties impacted by flooding and provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to severe weather and flash flooding across Texas. Following a briefing on current severe weather and flood conditions, the Governor was joined at the press conference by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas Fire Chief Dominique Artis, Dallas City Emergency Manager Rocky Vaz, and other local officials.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”
“Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Royse City ISD receives “A” rating from Texas Education Agency
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) rates Texas public and charter school districts on an A-F scale based on a variety of indicators that include student achievement, school progress and success in closing achievement gaps. Royse City ISD has earned an “A” rating for the 2021-2022 school year along with 14 campus distinctions for academic achievement.
Abortion should be permitted in cases of rape and incest, nearly 90% of Texas voters say in UT poll
“Abortion should be permitted in cases of rape and incest, nearly 90% of Texas voters say in UT poll” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
2022 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists announced
The final countdown to three of the most coveted food titles in all of Texas begins. The State Fair of Texas is proud to present the 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards finalists. On Sunday, August 28, three winners will be crowned in the categories of: “Best Taste –...
therockwalltimes
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rockwall Times is your go-to source for anything and everything Rockwall county. From community news to local government news to school sports to community events and more! We’ll cover it all!http://www.therockwalltimes.com
Comments / 2