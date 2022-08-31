Read full article on original website
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
'My father was killed because he understood early the plans of Putin': Zhanna Nemtsova
Zhanna Nemtsova, journalist and daughter of murdered Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, discusses Putin’s illiberal rule and her new podcast, “Another Russia”.
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Camp David Accords Fast Facts
Read CNN's Camp David Accords Fast Facts and learn more about the 1978 agreement between Israel and Egypt that was brokered by US President Jimmy Carter.
Trump suggests the Mar-a-Lago documents were bound for his library. But advisers say he's rarely talked about it.
A central question involving the records former President Donald Trump stored at his Mar-a-Lago home is why he was keeping reams of government documents and classified material. The criminal investigation now underway has elicited few answers so far. A lawyer for Trump “offered no explanation as to why boxes of...
Benghazi Mission Attack Fast Facts
Read CNN's Benghazi Mission Attack Fast Facts to learn more about about the September 11, 2012, attack on the US mission in Benghazi, Libya.
Video shows Ukraine attack on key bridge used by Russia
CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on Ukraine’s counter-offensive to recapture Kherson in the southern part of the country.
Russia says China will start paying for gas in rubles and yuan
Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to start switching payments for gas supplies to China to yuan and rubles instead of dollars.
IAEA calls for 'safety zone' to prevent nuclear accident at Russian-occupied plant in Ukraine
In a report published Tuesday, the UN nuclear watchdog said it remained "gravely concerned" about the situation at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine and called for the "immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the facility.
5 things to know for Sept. 6: Mar-a-Lago, Canada stabbing, Britain, Ukraine, Uvalde
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
