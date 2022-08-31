Read full article on original website
Before Mikhail Gorbachev's death, a close friend said the former USSR president was 'upset' at the state of Russia and felt his 'life's work' was ruined
Mikhail Gorbachev helped end the Cold War and usher in a new age of warmer relationships between Moscow and the West.
Gorbachev was asked on Larry King how he wants history to judge him. See his response
Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev opens up about his legacy, communism, and difficult relationship with the US in an exclusive sit down with Larry King in 1993.
Thousands of Russians bid farewell to last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev 'the peacemaker'
MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Thousands of Russians filed past the open casket of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, on Saturday with many saying they wanted to honour his memory as "a peacemaker" who dismantled totalitarianism and gave them their freedom.
Vladimir Putin snubs Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral claiming he’s ‘too busy’ as thousands say goodbye to Soviet leader
VLADIMIR Putin snubbed the funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev, last leader of the Soviet Union, as he was "too busy" while thousands of Russians said goodbye to leader who helped end the Cold War. Mourners lined up Saturday to pay tribute to Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped finally bring...
Putin no-show at Gorbachev funeral sends deliberate message - veteran journalist
MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to stay away from the funeral on Saturday of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, sends a deliberate message that underlines his differing view of the world, one of Russia's most prominent journalists has said.
