A suspect has been charged in the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, but the Memphis teacher remains missing, police say
A man has been charged in connection with the disappearance of a Memphis teacher investigators believe was abducted while she was out for a jog Friday morning, police said.
Bed Bath & Beyond executive jumped to his death from high-rise apartment balcony, law enforcement source tells CNN
A man who jumped to his death from a high-rise apartment in Manhattan has been identified by the New York City Police Department as Gustavo Arnal. A law enforcement source told CNN Arnal is the chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. They said he died after jumping from the 18th floor balcony of his high-rise apartment.
1-year-old dies after father intentionally left him in hot car, police say
An Ohio father faces charges in the death of his 1-year-old son after he intentionally left the baby in a hot car, police said.
Shooting in downtown Charleston leaves 5 people injured, police say
Five people were injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, early Sunday, police said. Two people have been arrested.
A Louisville corrections officer is terminated after mocking the city police department's 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor
A Louisville, Kentucky, corrections officer has been terminated after "disparaging" the Louisville Metro Police Department and referencing the death of Breonna Taylor in a video, the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said in a statement.
Student shot dead in Baltimore schoolyard
A student at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in Baltimore, Maryland, has died after being shot Friday in the schoolyard, according to Baltimore Police.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Coins worth up to $290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 ($290,000) at auction next month.
Oversold Flight? Here’s What You’re Owed If an Airline Bumps You
It’s a situation that’s becoming increasingly common: You’re waiting for your flight to start boarding, when the gate agent announces the plane is overbooked and some passengers will need to be bumped to a later flight. How does an oversold flight happen, and what can travelers do about it?
The FBI has returned a 2,000-year-old Italian mosaic that may have been lost for almost a century
Hidden for decades, a mosaic that is a "key part of Rome's history" was located and returned to the Italian government, the Federal Bureau of Investigations said in a news release on Friday.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Why This Carrier Keeps Winning Best US Airline
For the fourth year in a row Delta has been crowned the best U.S. airline by the travel site The Points Guy (TPG). The annual report is based on reliability, overall experience, cabin comfort, cost, loyalty offerings and several other factors. Delta scored 70.43 out of 100, or over 10 points above second-place Southwest. The airline’s top performing areas included involuntary bumps (just 2 out of 127 million passengers), lounge quality and customer satisfaction, while it scored lower in affordability. Most impressively, Delta saw the fewest customer complaints this year with just 1.25 complaints for every 100,000 passengers.
TikTok influencer dies following sky diving accident in Toronto
A Canadian TikTok influencer died last week following a sky diving accident in Toronto, a friend who attended her funeral told CNN.
Pope declares 'zero tolerance' for Catholic Church abuse, saying he takes personal responsibility for ending it
Pope Francis says he has taken it on himself to rid the Catholic Church of sexual abuse, telling CNN's partner channel CNN Portugal that he was "responsible that it doesn't happen anymore."
