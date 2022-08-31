Read full article on original website
Walk this number of steps each day to cut your risk of dementia
A new study has a magic number (or three) of steps to use when out walking to cut your risk of dementia later in life.
Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
A new study has concluded that there is no clear evidence that COVID-19 was transmitted from bats
A new Tel Aviv University study rejects assertions that the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak lies in bats. According to the study, bats have a highly effective immune system that enables them to deal relatively easily with viruses considered lethal for other mammals. The study was led by Dr. Maya...
'Doomsday glacier,' which could raise sea level by several feet, is holding on 'by its fingernails,' scientists say
The Thwaites "doomsday" glacier is eroding along its underwater base. Scientists now say it has the capability of retreating much faster than it has in the past decade.
These 20 expert-approved products will help you pack your suitcase like a pro
Whether you're going away for two nights or two weeks, a good packing method will get you to your destination better organized. These products will help you master the art of packing.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
US internet service company blocks controversial online forum citing 'imminent threats to human life'
Cloudflare, a major American internet services company, pulled its support for Kiwi Farms, a controversial online message board, Saturday evening citing "imminent threats to human life." The move temporarily forced Kiwi Farms offline.
Australia's tough flu season could spell trouble for the US this winter, especially with Covid-19 in the mix
Influenza is always unpredictable. Infectious disease experts like to hedge their forecasts with a caution: When you've seen one flu season, you've seen one flu season.
China approves world's first inhaled Covid vaccine for emergency use
China has become the first country to green-light an inhaled Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for potential use of the needle-free product in the country, where suppressing the spread of Covid-19 remains a top priority.
Instagram fined $400 million for failing to protect children's data
Ireland's data privacy regulator has agreed to levy a record fine of 405 million euros ($402 million) against social network Instagram following an investigation into its handling of children's data, a spokesperson for the watchdog said.
No pooh-poohing poo: Researchers envision an extreme circular economy
Poop has power, as medicine, fertilizer, biomethane gas and reclaimed water, among other proven applications. Its biological, chemical and physical attributes are inspiring wide-ranging, forward-looking ideas about what else we can create from our waste.
