Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control

In recent years, Iowa has led the nation in conservative policy reforms. Gov. Kim Reynolds rightly deserves a great deal of credit for her leadership in implementing pro-growth tax reforms, championing a student-first approach to education, fighting against the woke cultural Marxist agenda and leading Iowa responsibly through the pandemic. Nevertheless, Gov. Reynolds has been able to achieve many of these great accomplishments because of a conservative legislature. Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver is a “quiet conservative” who is not only an ally of the governor but is a crucial leader who is advancing a conservative policy agenda.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO