Oregon State

Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control

By GARRETT ANDREWS Oregon Capital Chronicle
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago
HUNTER MAN
6d ago

That figures any survey takin in the Portland area is going to be in favor of more gun control HECKLER can't even inforce the gun laws we got

TenFoldKarma
4d ago

Majority of who? More media garbage written as usual. Anyone remember when the news was true? Ole Cronkite is probably shaking his head in disbelief and disgust

Sid Washburne
6d ago

There’s enough laws now on the guns we don’t need anymore

IN THIS ARTICLE
