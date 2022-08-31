Read full article on original website
Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
TNECD announces new projects, not accompanying taxpayer-funded incentives
(The Center Square) — This week, Tennessee’s Funding Board is scheduled to approve incentives of more than $1 million to six different companies. But the grant amounts, paid with public funds through the Department of Economic and Community Development’s FastTrack grant program, have not been announced publicly.
Report: Georgia's election integrity measures rank second nationally
(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks second in the country for its election integrity measures, an analysis found. According to the Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation, the Peach State ranked behind only its neighbor to the north, Tennessee. Hawaii ranked last on the list, just behind Nevada and California.
Stock market continues impact on Illinois' pension investment returns
(The Center Square) – The U.S. stock market has had rough year and it's hurting Illinois' underfunded pension system. By the middle of 2022, the stock market had lost approximately 21.3 percent of its value. This has an impact on government finances, as public pension systems rely on investment gains to help their funded status.
Study ranks Midland as top economic freedom area in Michigan
(The Center Square) – According to a new study, most Michigan cities rank below the national average in a new index of economic freedom. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy released the study “Economic Freedom in the City: Ranking Michigan’s Labor Markets,” which grades metropolitan areas on three major policy areas: labor market regulations, taxes, and government spending.
North Carolina ranked 24th in Heritage Foundation's election integrity scorecard
(The Center Square) — North Carolina ranked 24th of 50 states and the District of Columbia by the Heritage Foundation's Election Integrity Scorecard, which evaluates each state's election laws and regulations. The Heritage Foundation's report was prepared by its own analysts and election law experts in each state. The...
Jim McKee: Short term for a good governor
Before statehood gave Nebraskans the right to vote for their governor, the office was granted by the U.S. president. This meant that appointees were generally young, inexperienced, chosen for political reasons rather than leadership ability and often served for only brief periods. A few however proved to be well-qualified and...
Louisiana's electrical generation fleet continues to trend away from coal toward renewable sources
(The Center Square) — Louisiana continues to shift away from coal-fired power generation to renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments LLC announced a plan in August to build a 240-megawatt solar plant on the site of a former coal-fired plant Cleco retired last year, enough to power about 45,000 homes.
Bill to end automatic pay raises for top state officials stuck in committee
(The Center Square) – Even in the current inflationary moment, Pennsylvania legislators receive automatic pay raises. A proposed bill could put an end to that, along with raises for judges and executive officials. Senate Bill 1007, introduced state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, who's also the Republican gubernatorial nominee, would...
Maryland’s child care funds ‘enough to keep us going a little longer’
(The Center Square) – The $50 million in state funding for grants to support child-care providers will help, but it isn’t enough for the industry, the executive director of the Maryland State Child Care Association said. Earlier this year, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the funding in his fiscal...
'Highest demand ever': California could break record for energy demand this week
(The Center Square) – As California moves into the most extreme part of the ongoing heat wave, grid operators warned Monday that the state could see record-breaking energy demands come Tuesday. Grid operators are anticipating that the state could break the previous energy demand high set in 2006 –...
California unions can celebrate on Labor Day 2022 | Dan Walters
Labor Day may mark the informal end of summer, but it’s also supposed to be a holiday honoring the nation’s workers, particularly those who belong to unions. California’s unions haven’t had much to celebrate in recent years. They hit their peak in 1989, when 18.9% of California employees were members of unions and saw membership decline to as low as 14.7% in 2018, before rebounding a bit to 15.9% in 2021.
Rural health care challenges confront next Legislature
The health care challenge in rural Nebraska is growing more critical for its aging residents. During the past three years, 46 long-term care facilities in Nebraska have closed and most of them were in small rural towns, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon pointed out in his latest weekly legislative update.
Some schools bringing back corporal punishment
A school district in rural Missouri has decided to bring back the practice of spanking for this academic year, something of a blast from the past that has no nearby comparison. Cassville R-IV, stating that parents had decried poor student discipline, now allows parents to fill out a form by...
North Carolina continues to pivot away from coal for electrical generation
(The Center Square) – Duke Energy is continuing to work through plans to reduce its reliance on coal-fired power in favor of renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress are currently vetting plans to shut down 14 coal-fired units...
Nebraska child welfare system taking alternative approach with more troubled families
The situation sounded bad. Children missing school day after day. Roaches crawling throughout the home. Parents wary and uncooperative with the child welfare worker who showed up at their door. It could have resulted in the Lincoln parents being charged with child abuse and neglect, their children being removed from...
Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants
Before Guadalupe Vega Brown moved to Lincoln in 2018, she cut and packaged meat in different Nebraska plants. Her work involved long days, physically demanding tasks and repetitive motions. After handling a knife for 10 hours, she’d come home tired and sore, pulling off her shoes with aching hands. It was hard work, she said — but that’s not what bothered her about her job.
Welcome to the Age of Fire: California wildfires explained
Describing California’s wildfires means running out of modifiers, adjectives and apocalyptic images. There are no more words. The state’s fires have become so unpredictable and extreme that new words were invented: firenado, gigafire, fire siege — even fire pandemic. The landscape is getting hotter, and sooner, in...
Newsom signs bill creating council to set standards for fast food industry
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed landmark legislation Monday that will create a state council to set regulations for the fast food industry, a measure supporters say will give industry workers a voice in determining workplace standards. Newsom’s signature on Assembly Bill 257 allows the creation of...
Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s highest profile voter fraud case yet is now an issue in the race for attorney general. Democrat Josh Kaul, the attorney general, has filed voter fraud charges against a Racine County man who requested the ballots of Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker and the mayor of Racine ahead of the August primary.
