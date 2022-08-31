Labor Day may mark the informal end of summer, but it’s also supposed to be a holiday honoring the nation’s workers, particularly those who belong to unions. California’s unions haven’t had much to celebrate in recent years. They hit their peak in 1989, when 18.9% of California employees were members of unions and saw membership decline to as low as 14.7% in 2018, before rebounding a bit to 15.9% in 2021.

