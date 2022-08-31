Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill to end automatic pay raises for top state officials stuck in committee
(The Center Square) – Even in the current inflationary moment, Pennsylvania legislators receive automatic pay raises. A proposed bill could put an end to that, along with raises for judges and executive officials. Senate Bill 1007, introduced state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, who's also the Republican gubernatorial nominee, would...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia ABC stores selling Virginia-based spirits at 20% off for month
(The Center Square) – To promote the consumption of Virginia-produced spirits, the state-run liquor stores are holding a month-long sale, which will let consumers buy certain products made in the commonwealth at a 20% discount through September. “We are proud to support a wealth of talented distilleries who continue...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Preservation of Ceylon key state conservation project
WOODBINE – It’s hard to overstate the value of Ceylon. Now a state-owned wildlife management area, only about two years ago the 24,000 acres in Camden County made up one of the largest unprotected wildlands on the U.S. East Coast. Jason Lee, a Georgia Department of Natural Resources...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio pushing more money into jail renovations, buildings
(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend an additional $51 million to renovate and build jails across the state in an effort, Gov. Mike DeWine says, to create environments that reduce recidivism. The money comes on top of $45 million the state handed out a year ago to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kentucky's Warren County expected to continue growth spurt
(The Center Square) – When Kentucky and Bowling Green area officials gathered last week with representatives of Envision AESC to break ground on the company’s new $2 billion plant, they did so in one of the state’s booming counties. In 1990, Warren County had a population of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia officials settle case with Florida-based direct mail solicitation firm
(The Center Square) — Georgia has settled allegations that a company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to help small business owners in the state secure a Certificate of Existence. The state attorney general’s office alleged that CA Certificate Service, which also operates as GA Certificate Service, misrepresented that the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Louisiana's Transportation Trust Fund expected to lose more than $500M over next decade
(The Center Square) — Louisiana’s Transportation Trust Fund is expected to lose more than a half billion dollars in revenues over the next decade due to increasing fuel efficiency and electric vehicles, according to a recent report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack published...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana's electrical generation fleet continues to trend away from coal toward renewable sources
(The Center Square) — Louisiana continues to shift away from coal-fired power generation to renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments LLC announced a plan in August to build a 240-megawatt solar plant on the site of a former coal-fired plant Cleco retired last year, enough to power about 45,000 homes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Highest demand ever': California could break record for energy demand this week
(The Center Square) – As California moves into the most extreme part of the ongoing heat wave, grid operators warned Monday that the state could see record-breaking energy demands come Tuesday. Grid operators are anticipating that the state could break the previous energy demand high set in 2006 –...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Court: Lawsuit accusing North Carolina of not protecting right to fish can proceed
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals unanimously ruled the state can be sued for failing to protect the right of its citizens to fish. Appeals Court Judge Toby Hampson on Tuesday published a 27-page opinion stating the lawsuit, Coastal Conservation Association v. North Carolina, could not be dismissed based on the state's claim it possessed sovereign immunity in the matter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Survey: North Carolina contractors struggle with finding workers in addition to materials shortages
(The Center Square) — North Carolina contractors are struggling to find workers, and the problem is compounding issues with inflation and supply chain delays that are driving up costs, according to a recent survey. An annual survey released by the Associated General Contractors of America last week found 96%...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants
Before Guadalupe Vega Brown moved to Lincoln in 2018, she cut and packaged meat in different Nebraska plants. Her work involved long days, physically demanding tasks and repetitive motions. After handling a knife for 10 hours, she’d come home tired and sore, pulling off her shoes with aching hands. It was hard work, she said — but that’s not what bothered her about her job.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voter ID, minimum wage hike will be put to voters in November
Petitions to enact a law requiring Nebraskans show photo identification before voting and to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 appear headed for the general election ballot. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Tuesday said both campaigns met the statutory requirements to qualify to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska child welfare system taking alternative approach with more troubled families
The situation sounded bad. Children missing school day after day. Roaches crawling throughout the home. Parents wary and uncooperative with the child welfare worker who showed up at their door. It could have resulted in the Lincoln parents being charged with child abuse and neglect, their children being removed from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
California unions can celebrate on Labor Day 2022 | Dan Walters
Labor Day may mark the informal end of summer, but it’s also supposed to be a holiday honoring the nation’s workers, particularly those who belong to unions. California’s unions haven’t had much to celebrate in recent years. They hit their peak in 1989, when 18.9% of California employees were members of unions and saw membership decline to as low as 14.7% in 2018, before rebounding a bit to 15.9% in 2021.
KPVI Newschannel 6
TNECD announces new projects, not accompanying taxpayer-funded incentives
(The Center Square) — This week, Tennessee’s Funding Board is scheduled to approve incentives of more than $1 million to six different companies. But the grant amounts, paid with public funds through the Department of Economic and Community Development’s FastTrack grant program, have not been announced publicly.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Poll: South Carolina voters support educational savings accounts, school choice
(The Center Square) — South Carolina residents are supportive of school choice, according to a new survey of eligible voters from the South Carolina Policy Council. When asked about education savings accounts, which were debated in the Legislature this year, 47% of registered voters supported the idea, 26% opposed it and 27% were uncertain.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia's K-12 education spending increases as enrollment grows at a higher rate
(The Center Square) — Georgia’s spending per pupil has grown over the past two decades, but its enrollment has increased at a higher rate, a new analysis found. According to the Reason Foundation’s 2022 K-12 Education Spending Spotlight, Georgia’s inflation-adjusted per-pupil K-12 revenues grew by 6.2% — or $803 per student — between 2002 and 2020. During that same period, enrollment increased by 18%.
Comments / 0