ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum

The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin offers funny critique of Ole Miss crowd

Ole Miss cruised to a fairly routine season-opening 28-10 victory over Troy on Saturday, but coach Lane Kiffin admitted it was not exactly a dazzling performance. Ole Miss pulled out to a 28-3 lead early in the third quarter, but went conservative after that and opted not to show too much of their playbook. While that appeared to be a conscious choice, Kiffin admitted that it probably put a lot of home fans to sleep.
OXFORD, MS
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies returns to the field

Last night was a great night all around for Braves Country. Spencer Strider struck out 16 men over eight shutout innings as the Braves won a critical game against the Rockies at home. But down on the farm, a familiar face also returned to the field. Ozzie Albies was the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Allen
Person
Ian Book
Yardbarker

The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5

The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Albert Pujols homers in final at-bat against Cubs; gets closer to 700

The story Albert Pujols is writing in the second half of the Major League Baseball season just keeps getting better. He added another chapter to it on Sunday afternoon when he blasted a mammoth two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to not only continue his incredible surge over the past two months but also continue his climb toward the 700 home run mark.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#The Eagles#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The New York Giants#Lsb De Rsb#Gm#Notre Dame
Yardbarker

Detroit rookie Jameson Williams' early return could reward fantasy owners

Fantasy owners who took a chance on Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams might be rewarded with an early return. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Williams is "so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Drew Rosenhaus 'wouldn't be surprised' if Rob Gronkowski returns to Buccaneers

Shortly after future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his second retirement back on June 21, agent Drew Rosenhaus generated buzz with a text that made it clear he believed, at the time, Gronkowski could ultimately return to play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if quarterback Tom Brady requested the services of his "best friend" for a "last dance."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio

Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Gonzaga Bulldogs: Football realignment is great for Zags

With all eyes on college football realignment, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are in a position to ride the wave to a bigger conference. One of the biggest criticisms of Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball is that they play in the West Coast Conference. Because of that affiliation, many fans feel that the Zags get to coast down the stretch and pile up wins.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy