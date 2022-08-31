Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Yardbarker
Steve Young: Jimmy Garoppolo should be 'alarmed' that no team traded for him
One of the greatest quarterbacks in San Francisco 49ers history thinks former starter Jimmy Garoppolo should be quite concerned that teams around the NFL did not make a harder push to trade for him in the offseason. While trades for superstar quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got the lion's...
Yardbarker
Watch: Bryce Young has hilarious interaction with Nick Saban following touchdown
It was all fun for Alabama in the first half against Utah State but whenever there’s a coaching moment from Nick Saban players straighten up pretty quick. Even if it’s Bryce Young. Following a touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden, Young was seen celebrating with his teammates before quickly...
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys reach contract negotiation phase with former Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters
Although he is now 40 years old, Peters played in 15 games for the Bears last season as their left tackle and was serviceable. The former nine-time Pro Bowler is not the All-Pro he was a decade ago for the Eagles, but he can still help a team like Dallas that is in need of a replacement for Smith.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum
The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
Yardbarker
Lane Kiffin offers funny critique of Ole Miss crowd
Ole Miss cruised to a fairly routine season-opening 28-10 victory over Troy on Saturday, but coach Lane Kiffin admitted it was not exactly a dazzling performance. Ole Miss pulled out to a 28-3 lead early in the third quarter, but went conservative after that and opted not to show too much of their playbook. While that appeared to be a conscious choice, Kiffin admitted that it probably put a lot of home fans to sleep.
Yardbarker
Ozzie Albies returns to the field
Last night was a great night all around for Braves Country. Spencer Strider struck out 16 men over eight shutout innings as the Braves won a critical game against the Rockies at home. But down on the farm, a familiar face also returned to the field. Ozzie Albies was the...
MLB・
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Virginia Tech says items missing from locker room following loss to Old Dominion
There was not much that went right for Virginia Tech when it opened its 2022 football season. The Hokies not only went on the road to Old Dominion and lost on Friday night in a pretty significant upset, but there has been a growing list of embarrassments and bizarre storylines that surfaced during and after the game.
Yardbarker
The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season
The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
Yardbarker
Watch: Albert Pujols homers in final at-bat against Cubs; gets closer to 700
The story Albert Pujols is writing in the second half of the Major League Baseball season just keeps getting better. He added another chapter to it on Sunday afternoon when he blasted a mammoth two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to not only continue his incredible surge over the past two months but also continue his climb toward the 700 home run mark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Detroit rookie Jameson Williams' early return could reward fantasy owners
Fantasy owners who took a chance on Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams might be rewarded with an early return. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Williams is "so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."
Yardbarker
Drew Rosenhaus 'wouldn't be surprised' if Rob Gronkowski returns to Buccaneers
Shortly after future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his second retirement back on June 21, agent Drew Rosenhaus generated buzz with a text that made it clear he believed, at the time, Gronkowski could ultimately return to play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if quarterback Tom Brady requested the services of his "best friend" for a "last dance."
Yardbarker
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio
Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
Yardbarker
Gonzaga Bulldogs: Football realignment is great for Zags
With all eyes on college football realignment, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are in a position to ride the wave to a bigger conference. One of the biggest criticisms of Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball is that they play in the West Coast Conference. Because of that affiliation, many fans feel that the Zags get to coast down the stretch and pile up wins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: LeBron and Bronny James excite Ohio State student section ahead of matchup vs. Notre Dame
Saturday's marquee matchup on the College Football calendar pitted No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame. While the much-anticipated contest was bound to draw a lot of eyes, it also brought out some of the sports' biggest stars. One of the mega-stars in attendance was Ohio native LeBron...
Comments / 0