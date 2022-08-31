Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Bill to end automatic pay raises for top state officials stuck in committee
(The Center Square) – Even in the current inflationary moment, Pennsylvania legislators receive automatic pay raises. A proposed bill could put an end to that, along with raises for judges and executive officials. Senate Bill 1007, introduced state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, who's also the Republican gubernatorial nominee, would...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police warn residents of 'Loved One' scam
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents about a "Loved One" phone scam. Scammers will contact you by phone and explain that your loved one (typically grandchild), is in trouble and currently in jail, possibly even citing specific names, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer flips on embankment on I-78
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer overturned on an embankment off of Interstate 78 in Northampton County. It happened around midnight Tuesday in the westbound lanes near Easton Road in Lower Saucon Township. An official at the scene said the tractor-trailer crashed through a guardrail and flipped as it...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dave Colver, former chairman of Palmer Township Supervisors, takes over Piscitello Home Center
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Dave Colver put in 24 years on Palmer Township's Board of Supervisors and has now taken on a new challenge with the purchase of Piscitello Home Center. Colver and his wife Lisa acquired the 2300 Wood Ave. property in Wilson last month for $1.55 million from the Piscitello family, and while they plan to modernize the 64-year-old business, they will keep the family atmosphere.
WFMZ-TV Online
'No silver bullets' for lack of affordable housing in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Housing shortages and rising rents are a national problem, and the process for building more housing, especially affordable housing, is only one of many barriers. In Pennsylvania, rents have increased mainly in the southeast and central parts of the state. As The Center Square previously...
WFMZ-TV Online
Much needed rain falls across the region, but will it make a difference?
E. ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Rain, rain, go away? That's not quite the mantra Tuesday, as the region needs the rainfall. But will rain this late in the game help with the dry spell we've been dealing with?. The short answer is basically no. While the post-holiday downpours certainly help,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dry summer weather could take toll on pumpkin crops
The dry weather we've had this summer may take a toll on some of fall's favorite crops like pumpkins, but local farmers are trying to stay optimistic. Pumpkin season will officially get underway in less than three weeks, and local farmer Josh Grim said he's been waiting for it all year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Anime and pop culture event is coming to the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos
POCONO MTNS., Pa. -- Colossalcon East, an anime and pop culture convention, will be at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos from September 9th through 11th, 2022. The event promises dozens of panels, arcade, console, and board game rooms. There will also be a massive dealer room, an artist alley,...
