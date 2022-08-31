ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Reclaims Parity After Bouncing Off 100-Hour MA

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade above 1.000. However, the currency pair failed to retest the current weekly highs of about 1.0035 after the rebound. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s...
AUD/USD Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Data

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the oversold conditions...
EUR/AUD Bearish Correction to 1.4600

EURAUD is trading below a descending trend line connecting the highs since the start of the month. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which happens to line up with other inflection points. The trend line coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that’s near the 1.4600 major...
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
EUR/CAD Bullish Breakout Targets

EURCAD recently busted through the descending trend line resistance visible on its long-term time frames. Price is completing its retest of the former resistance and might be setting its sights back up. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the potential upside targets. The 38.2% level is around the 1.3200 major psychological...
EUR/JPY Bullish Correction to 138.00?

EURJPY is trending higher inside a rising channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the resistance and could be due for a pullback to nearby support zones. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where buyers might be waiting to hop in at better prices. The 61.8% level is closest to the channel support around the 137.50 minor psychological mark while the 50% Fib lines up with the 138.00 handle.
GBP/USD Extended Six Days Loss as DXY has Risen on Strong Jobs Statistics

After starting with a gap down, GBP/USD found buyers around 1.1470 as oscillators oversold. The dollar bulls stood by last week’s close near 1.1500. A gap-down auction after a violent Friday suggests that market sentiment hasn’t changed overnight and that the market could go down even more. The asset has been going down for the last six days, and the auction price is below Friday’s low.
Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback

The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
Moneta Markets Announces Addition of 51 ETFs to Trading Platform

Moneta Markets has announced the addition of 51 ETFs to its trading platform. Following the addition, there are now more than 1,000 products available at Moneta Markets. Some of the ETFs include Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Bitwise Industry Innovations ETF, and Global X Blockchain ETF, with each of them having 1:1 leverage.
