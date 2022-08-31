After starting with a gap down, GBP/USD found buyers around 1.1470 as oscillators oversold. The dollar bulls stood by last week’s close near 1.1500. A gap-down auction after a violent Friday suggests that market sentiment hasn’t changed overnight and that the market could go down even more. The asset has been going down for the last six days, and the auction price is below Friday’s low.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO