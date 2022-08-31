Read full article on original website
USD/JPY Rockets Above the 100-Hour MA to Complete Channel Breakout
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday rallied to trade above the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now advanced to retest the current multi-decade highs of about 137.500. The currency pair also completed an upward breakout from urgently descending channel formation...
GBP/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 1.1900
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.1900 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair seems to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade several levels...
EUR/USD Reclaims Parity After Bouncing Off 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade above 1.000. However, the currency pair failed to retest the current weekly highs of about 1.0035 after the rebound. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s...
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Worker in Shock as Customer Pays With Almost Century-Old $100 Bill
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
AUD/USD Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the oversold conditions...
Bitcoin Crashes to New 4-Week Lows of $20,661 After Pullback
The bitcoin price on Friday plummeted to a new 4-week low of about $20,661 following its latest pullback. The pioneer cryptocurrency has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD also seems to have completed a downward breakout from a gently ascending...
EUR/AUD Bearish Correction to 1.4600
EURAUD is trading below a descending trend line connecting the highs since the start of the month. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which happens to line up with other inflection points. The trend line coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that’s near the 1.4600 major...
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
EUR/CAD Bullish Breakout Targets
EURCAD recently busted through the descending trend line resistance visible on its long-term time frames. Price is completing its retest of the former resistance and might be setting its sights back up. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the potential upside targets. The 38.2% level is around the 1.3200 major psychological...
EUR/JPY Bullish Correction to 138.00?
EURJPY is trending higher inside a rising channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the resistance and could be due for a pullback to nearby support zones. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where buyers might be waiting to hop in at better prices. The 61.8% level is closest to the channel support around the 137.50 minor psychological mark while the 50% Fib lines up with the 138.00 handle.
GBP/USD Extended Six Days Loss as DXY has Risen on Strong Jobs Statistics
After starting with a gap down, GBP/USD found buyers around 1.1470 as oscillators oversold. The dollar bulls stood by last week’s close near 1.1500. A gap-down auction after a violent Friday suggests that market sentiment hasn’t changed overnight and that the market could go down even more. The asset has been going down for the last six days, and the auction price is below Friday’s low.
Gold Halts Rally After Finding Resistance at 100-Hour MA
The gold price on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line to halt the current rally at about $1,712. The price of the yellow metal had rallied to trade at about $1,716 after bouncing off $1,692 earlier in the week. The gold price still seems to be trading...
Ahead of NFP, Bulls Enter the AUD/USD Market at Weekly Lows
As traders in Asia wait for the US jobs report, AUD/USD falls to its lowest level since mid-July. The Aussie-U.S. dollar pair stopped falling after three days and recently traded at 0.6780-90. Not only did rising US Treasury yields hurt the AUD/USD, but so did China’s problems and data from...
Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback
The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.9965
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 1.0026 to trade at about 0.9965 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair also appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now pulled back to trade...
Moneta Markets Announces Addition of 51 ETFs to Trading Platform
Moneta Markets has announced the addition of 51 ETFs to its trading platform. Following the addition, there are now more than 1,000 products available at Moneta Markets. Some of the ETFs include Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Bitwise Industry Innovations ETF, and Global X Blockchain ETF, with each of them having 1:1 leverage.
GBP/USD Struggles to Hold Slight Intraday Gains, Stands at 1.1670 Level
During Wednesday’s Asian trading session, the GBP/USD currency pair recorded losses from the past week settle around the lows for March 2020. Before ADP Employment Change, the cable pair reacts to better UK data and a drop in the dollar. At 1.1647, the GBP/USD pair hit its worst level...
Compagnie Financière Tradition Reports 46.4% Increase In H1 Profits
Swiss InterTrader broker Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT) has released its financial and trading results for the first half of 2022. According to the report, the company recorded a 46.4% surge in its net profit compared to the same period last year. The revenue for H1 2022 was CHF 483.9...
