ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CAD Bullish Breakout Targets

EURCAD recently busted through the descending trend line resistance visible on its long-term time frames. Price is completing its retest of the former resistance and might be setting its sights back up. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the potential upside targets. The 38.2% level is around the 1.3200 major psychological...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/JPY Range Breakout and Pullback

NZDJPY busted out of its tight short-term range, signaling that further gains are in the cards. the pair is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. In particular, the top of the range is around the 85.00 major psychological mark, which lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is also in line with the dynamic support at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a floor.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

Bitcoin Completes Downward Breakout to Trade Below $20k

The bitcoin price on Friday fell below $20,000 after completing a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The BTC/USD, however, rejected a retest of the current weekly lows of about $19,650. The bitcoin price has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/JPY Bullish Correction to 138.00?

EURJPY is trending higher inside a rising channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the resistance and could be due for a pullback to nearby support zones. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where buyers might be waiting to hop in at better prices. The 61.8% level is closest to the channel support around the 137.50 minor psychological mark while the 50% Fib lines up with the 138.00 handle.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback

The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

Moscow Exchange Reports 20.4% Growth In Forex Market

Russia’s largest exchange group, Moscow Exchange (MOEX), has announced its trading results for August 2022. According to the exchange, it recorded a 20.4% surge in trading volume to RUB 20.9 trillion in the last month. In July, the company saw its trading volume slip away from recovery, as it...
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/JPY Reluctant to Continue the Recent Two-Day Decline

The GBP/JPY pair maintains its current price of 161.50 throughout Thursday’s Asian session, breaking a two-day pattern of declining prices. The market’s uneasiness in the face of conflicting catalysts and a light schedule before the critical data may cause the cross-currency pair’s most recent movements. According to...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Data

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the oversold conditions...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Suffers as DXY Becomes Unstable Before US NFP.

There is a lot of pressure on the AUD/USD currency pair around the 0.6900 level during the Asian trading session. Given the first volatility in the US dollar index (DXY), the asset exhibits erratic behaviour close to the critical level of 0.6900. After a sharp upward climb from Monday’s low near 0.6840, the support displays sideways movement in a 0.6883-0.6926 range.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | August 29, 2022

The movement of gold prices was mostly bearish after the rejection from the $1,780 – $1,800 area. The pair printed a new low today but managed to recover near its opening level. We might see gold prices continue consolidation inside the triangle area as shown on the chart. Traders will wait for a breakout of the triangle range and the $1,680 – $1,800 area before placing major positions.
INDUSTRY
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

227
Followers
6K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy