Read full article on original website
Related
GBP/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 1.1900
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.1900 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair seems to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade several levels...
USD/JPY Rockets Above the 100-Hour MA to Complete Channel Breakout
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday rallied to trade above the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now advanced to retest the current multi-decade highs of about 137.500. The currency pair also completed an upward breakout from urgently descending channel formation...
EUR/CAD Bullish Breakout Targets
EURCAD recently busted through the descending trend line resistance visible on its long-term time frames. Price is completing its retest of the former resistance and might be setting its sights back up. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the potential upside targets. The 38.2% level is around the 1.3200 major psychological...
NZD/JPY Range Breakout and Pullback
NZDJPY busted out of its tight short-term range, signaling that further gains are in the cards. the pair is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. In particular, the top of the range is around the 85.00 major psychological mark, which lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is also in line with the dynamic support at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a floor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
Bitcoin Completes Downward Breakout to Trade Below $20k
The bitcoin price on Friday fell below $20,000 after completing a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The BTC/USD, however, rejected a retest of the current weekly lows of about $19,650. The bitcoin price has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in the...
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
GBP/USD Struggles to Hold Slight Intraday Gains, Stands at 1.1670 Level
During Wednesday’s Asian trading session, the GBP/USD currency pair recorded losses from the past week settle around the lows for March 2020. Before ADP Employment Change, the cable pair reacts to better UK data and a drop in the dollar. At 1.1647, the GBP/USD pair hit its worst level...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ahead of NFP, Bulls Enter the AUD/USD Market at Weekly Lows
As traders in Asia wait for the US jobs report, AUD/USD falls to its lowest level since mid-July. The Aussie-U.S. dollar pair stopped falling after three days and recently traded at 0.6780-90. Not only did rising US Treasury yields hurt the AUD/USD, but so did China’s problems and data from...
EUR/JPY Bullish Correction to 138.00?
EURJPY is trending higher inside a rising channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the resistance and could be due for a pullback to nearby support zones. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where buyers might be waiting to hop in at better prices. The 61.8% level is closest to the channel support around the 137.50 minor psychological mark while the 50% Fib lines up with the 138.00 handle.
Gold Halts Rally After Finding Resistance at 100-Hour MA
The gold price on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line to halt the current rally at about $1,712. The price of the yellow metal had rallied to trade at about $1,716 after bouncing off $1,692 earlier in the week. The gold price still seems to be trading...
Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback
The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
Bitcoin Crashes to New 4-Week Lows of $20,661 After Pullback
The bitcoin price on Friday plummeted to a new 4-week low of about $20,661 following its latest pullback. The pioneer cryptocurrency has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD also seems to have completed a downward breakout from a gently ascending...
NZD/USD Hovers on a Six-Week Low Ahead of NFP, Consumer Confidence
The NZD/USD currency pair is stuck around 0.6140 as traders wait for Tuesday’s Asian session. It has risen from a six-week low and fallen from 0.6168. Until the price stays above 0.6100, it won’t go down from where it is now. A negative trend line that has been...
Moscow Exchange Reports 20.4% Growth In Forex Market
Russia’s largest exchange group, Moscow Exchange (MOEX), has announced its trading results for August 2022. According to the exchange, it recorded a 20.4% surge in trading volume to RUB 20.9 trillion in the last month. In July, the company saw its trading volume slip away from recovery, as it...
GBP/JPY Reluctant to Continue the Recent Two-Day Decline
The GBP/JPY pair maintains its current price of 161.50 throughout Thursday’s Asian session, breaking a two-day pattern of declining prices. The market’s uneasiness in the face of conflicting catalysts and a light schedule before the critical data may cause the cross-currency pair’s most recent movements. According to...
AUD/USD Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the oversold conditions...
AUD/USD Suffers as DXY Becomes Unstable Before US NFP.
There is a lot of pressure on the AUD/USD currency pair around the 0.6900 level during the Asian trading session. Given the first volatility in the US dollar index (DXY), the asset exhibits erratic behaviour close to the critical level of 0.6900. After a sharp upward climb from Monday’s low near 0.6840, the support displays sideways movement in a 0.6883-0.6926 range.
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | August 29, 2022
The movement of gold prices was mostly bearish after the rejection from the $1,780 – $1,800 area. The pair printed a new low today but managed to recover near its opening level. We might see gold prices continue consolidation inside the triangle area as shown on the chart. Traders will wait for a breakout of the triangle range and the $1,680 – $1,800 area before placing major positions.
As EUR/USD Opens September Lower, Investors Brace for US PMI, NFP
After a three-day absence, the EUR/USD currency pair bears return Thursday as the quote renews its intraday low near 1.0030. The primary currency pair retreats inside a symmetrical triangle amid downbeat oscillators. The pair’s inaction may be due to anxiety ahead of critical data/events, while daily gains may be due...
FXDailyReport.com
227
Followers
6K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0