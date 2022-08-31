Read full article on original website
Bismarck Fire Brings Out The Very Best In Our Community
A peaceful, lazy Sunday morning erupted into flames, fire trucks, and within hours left 4 people with no place to stay. That's exactly how it played out last Sunday morning, August 28th, here in Bismarck. Stevie Ray and her daughter were out walking close to her home on the 1000 block of Lake Avenue when she smelled smoke. All it took was seconds for her to find out where it was coming from, just a few feet from the apartment building she lives in.
In Bismarck – How To Make Sure People Know You Are Open
Wouldn't you think that the title of this story would make perfect sense if you had a business to run in Bismarck/Mandan?. So with that, now take a close look at the picture of this article. Does this look promising to you? See any cars parked close by or easy access for people hoping to cross the street to get inside the establishment? If you are an owner there is a lot of room to build up a complaint here, take a look at what Brick Oven Bakery posted on their Facebook page this afternoon ( Friday, September 2nd )
Bismarck Tragic Accident – Here Is Where You Can Help
When such tragedy strikes, you can reach out and do whatever you can to help. I first saw something about this last Sunday, and ever since then I have heard so many people talking about this - it's shocking and unfortunately a reality in life. Someone makes an error in judgment, and another person loses their life. It's that quick, takes just a second for an accident to happen. According to kxnet.com "...around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash Wise Foods, followed by his wife, 54-year-old Christa Culver driving a passenger car in the right lane. An SUV, driven by 18-year-old Madisyn Heidt, Mandan, veered from the left lane into the right, causing Scott to lose control of the motorcycle to crash into a light pole" Scott lost his life.
North Dakota’s Spectacular Way Of Saying Thank You Heroes!
What is the best way to say thank you to those who have given and sacrificed so much? Not sure we can answer that. Not sure if there is ever a way to say thank you to the levels that so many deserve. But we can at least step back, watch, and observe.
Where Are The Workers? One Of Bismarck’s Favorite Restaurants Closes
Another Bismarck restaurant announced it is struggling to keep things running. Bismarck's beloved "Noodlezip" is now feeling the effects of the worker shortage. The owner, Marty Lee, posted to the restaurant's Facebook page, stating the restaurant would be closing due to lack of employees. Is This Really Goodbye?. According to...
Bike Night’s Gift To BisMan – Luke Weinberg
We are reaching the end of another season of Bike Night. This is our 9th Annual year Bike Night, our first Wednesday was way back on June 1st, and if you drove past Sickies Garage Burgers And Brew every week I'm sure you saw the huge crowds out in the parking lot - beautiful bikes, happy people enjoying each other's company. This is my third year co-hosting it, and I won't lie to you, some days it's a real grind - we are out there when it's sometimes close to 100 degrees, setting up the equipment around 4:00 p m, then breaking everything down after 9:00 pm can be quite taxing. There is one person and one person only who has been through our whole 9-year run, if you are a regular, then you know right away who I'm talking about. He shows up early, walks around making sure all of our sponsors are set up, wears his Bike Night t-shirt with pride, and has a smile that stretches all the way to Minot, and not ONCE in the 41 Bike Nights that I've done, have I ever seen his attitude waver. He does all of that for free, a labor of love. His name is Luke Weinberg, he's 33 years old, and he is an extremely special guy.
One Of Bismarck’s Oldest Businesses Announces Permanent Close
You might have seen the signs in the windows as you've driven through downtown Bismarck. A sad announcement was made on the Knowles Jewelry Facebook page; the business will be closing and selling off all of its inventory over the next few weeks. Yep, after 115 operating in downtown Bismarck,...
Bismarck Woman Gets Incredible Surprise From A Stranger
An anonymous post was made on the Bismarck Reporting News Facebook page; a woman shared a story that really touches the heart. We've all heard of the "Pay it Forward" trend, but was quite the gesture. The Story. The woman posted that she was checking out at the North Bismarck...
1st Day Of School Bismarck: Why Are There No Stop Signs Here?
School is officially in session for just about all of our area schools. Bismarck Shiloh and St. Mary's started last week. Mandan got underway yesterday and Bismarck public schools start today. On my way to the gym daily, I drive by this school named Roosevelt Elementary. What is shocking is...
Mandan Turning Utility Boxes Into Amazing Art
Hey listen, I've got nothing personal about utility boxes, ok? They just don't get a whole lot of respect. I mean let's face the facts when you are driving around Bisman taking care of a thousand errands, the last thing that pops out at you are utility boxes, am I right? "Wow honey, that utility box over there sure is a handsome one, don't you think?" That conversation I can pretty much 100% guarantee has never taken place - That will soon change.
Speculating On What Might Be Going Into Pier One Imports Bismarck
Pier One Imports was a pretty popular destination for shoppers in Bismarck for a long time. Like many brick-and-mortar stores, the COVID-19 pandemic further exasperated the trouble these types of stores were having. We are living in an online world these days and shopping is no different. Pier One Imports...
Food Trucks Converge For Free Midwest Flavor Fest In Mandan!
Bismarck/Mandan, let's all get fired for some fantastic food! Flasher, New Salem, Center, Almont, Saint Anthony, Cannonball...y'all come too! ADMISSION IS FREE. Mandan's first-ever food truck festival is a can't-miss gathering of goodness. I'll tell everybody that my favorite kind of food is food mixed with other food! So I'm...
Morton Mandan Public Library To Open On Monday
Before they open the doors they better get those books up on some shelves. Up on their brand new shelves! You can actually buy the old shelves this Saturday August 27 but more on that later. Let's discuss what's happening Monday August 29th! After nearly two years of construction, the Morton Mandan Public Library will be opening their doors.
Something To Bark About: Bismarck Event Center’s New Show
According to a new press release from the Bismarck Event Center, a family favorite is returning to Bismarck, North Dakota. PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is set to roll into Bismarck on January 28th and 29th, 2023. Hard to believe we are talking about shows coming up in...
Bismarck’s ‘Capital Acres’ – Plan Your Party NOW!
My feeling is you can never have enough awesome places to choose from here in BisMan to hold a special event, and a brand new venue is in the works. Whatever the occasion is, you want to have the perfect place to enhance the experience a million times over. Let's say you are looking for a spot that will easily hold at least 500 people in an environment that will make you feel instantly comfortable, and not just some plastic generic site. I said earlier that I believe we can never have too many places to choose from here in Bismarck/Mandan to hold a special event, for it provides options on what exactly you are looking for. I'm also all about brand new businesses coming, and we have one that will be unique and well worth the wait!
Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota
The Bismarck Bubble "burst" last night. We received some much-needed precipitation across most of south-central North Dakota early Tuesday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted for parts of Burleigh County which brought heavy rain, 60-mile-per-hour winds, and quarter-sized hail. Some of these storms really packed a punch. Rainfall totals ranged...
Convicted North Dakota Killer’s Cause Of Death Revealed
Chad Isaak died July 31st in a Bismarck, North Dakota hospital. An internal investigation is underway to see if proper procedures were followed when conducting required checks of prisoners. On July 31st Chad Isaak was found hanging in his jail cell. He was not pronounced dead until reaching a Bismarck hospital. Information is now being reported by the Associated Press that one of the guards at the North Dakota State Penitentiary was not following proper protocol at the time Isaak was found hanging in his cell.
Bismarck Man’s Simple Goal – To Win A Trophy – Of Any Kind
There are so many of us that take things for granted, and believe me I'm bigtime guilty in this department. I came across yet another genuine, compelling, honest post on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook page, and this is one of the reasons why I love this group, because it can compel others in BisMan to open up and reach out. For the most part, those that wish to respond to posts are positive, let me just share this with you and see if you feel the same way I do:
ND Country Fest Announces Next Year’s 2023 Headliner
North Dakota Country Fest has made its big announcement for next year's headlining act for 2023. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
It’s Snack Time! A Unique Treat Stand Opened In Bismarck
If you haven't had the opportunity to try one of these treats yet, now is the time! A macaron stand called "The World of Macarons" just opened in the Kirkwood Mall. The Mall's Facebook page made this post on Thursday:. What's A Macaron?. According to cakedecorist.com, macarons originated in France....
