Portland, OR

Portland Halloween fun: The MAiZE at The Pumpkin Patch opens

By Jason Vondersmith
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxNck_0hctxQC800 It's the start of the Halloween season at the popular Sauvie Island attraction, which marks its 24th year.

It's two months until Halloween, but it's not too early to get into the mood.

One of Portland's most popular attractions for 24 years opens Saturday, Sept. 3.

It's The MAiZE at The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island, 16511 N.W. Gillihan Road — a maze and a pumpkin patch on one visit! Portland's original corn maze The MAiZE is eight acres where you can get lost (figuratively) in farm-filled fun. The first half is an easier walk. Overall, The MAiZE takes about 45 minutes to complete and can be navigated using "Passports" — a set of 10 questions that you answer at critical decision points throughout your walk.

It's open Sept. 3 through Halloween, Oct. 31, daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in September and 9 a.m-6 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October. Admission is $8 for age 13 and over, and $6 for kids 6-12 and 60-and-over seniors.

For more: www.portlandmaze.com.

On another note, the folks at The MAiZE have welcomed two Brahman cows — Cinnamon and Sugar — and they can be found grazing right next to The MAiZE.

Said publicity: "These two beauties have already become farm favorites and are beloved by our visiting families. This year's MAiZE wouldn't be complete without their cute cow faces in our design. 'Mooving' through The MAiZE, guests will have the chance to get lost in an idyllic farm scene featuring Cinnamon and Sugar, the big red animal barn, a giant pumpkin and a John Deere tractor."

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
