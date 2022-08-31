Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Former Matchbox Twenty member Adam Gaynor joins 44News This Morning ahead of Friday After 5
Tonight marks the final night of Friday After 5 for the 2022 campaign. The Owensboro riverfront will come alive once again with a huge line-up of musical performances. Former Matchbox Twenty band member Adam Gaynor joined 44News This Morning to promote his new venture in music, performing as BAXLEY. His...
wevv.com
Otters end regular season with doubleheader split with Florence
The Evansville Otters concluded their 2022 regular season with a doubleheader split with the Florence Y'alls, falling 7-1 in game one and winning game two 11-1. The Otters kicked off the scoring in game one when Elijah MacNamee drove in J.R. Davis with a double down the left field line.
wevv.com
Former Matchbox Twenty member Adam Gaynor sits down with 44News to talk about upcoming performance at Friday After 5
Adam Gaynor was on the 44News set Friday morning to talk about his upcoming performance for Owensboro's final Friday After 5. Former Matchbox Twenty member Adam Gaynor joins 44News This Morning ahead of Friday After 5. The Owensboro riverfront will come alive once again with a huge line-up of musical...
wevv.com
Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather
A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather. The event was originally scheduled to kick off at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival happening in Owensboro on Saturday
A fireworks festival is planned for Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival hosted by the Daviess County Fiscal Court will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. Food trucks and inflatables will be available to the public starting at 5 p.m., with live music getting underway at...
wevv.com
Evansville Hadi Shriners planning 19th annual Motorcycle Toy Run
The Evansville Hadi Shriners are planning to hold the annual Motorcycle Toy Run towards the end of September. The 19th annual Hadi Shriners Motorcycle Toy Run is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, rain or shine. Registration for the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the...
wevv.com
Willard Library kicks off 'Better Book Sale' on Tuesday
Willard Public Library in Evansville is inviting the public to attend one of their most significant fundraisers. The "Better Books Sale" is set to kick off Tuesday, September 6th and run through Friday, September 9th. We're told the second book sale of the year will be held during normal library...
wevv.com
Round three recap of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship
It was movement day at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship as golfers try to put themselves in the best position possible for the final round on Sunday. Korn Ferry Tour Championship continues on with Round 3. Round three of the United Leasing & Finance presents Korn Ferry Tour Championship took...
RELATED PEOPLE
wevv.com
Blood drive honoring a young girl's memory underway in Owensboro
The Kate Hayden Memorial Blood Drive is taking place on Friday. In 2006 Kate was tragically killed in a car accident while on vacation. Kate would have been starting second grade that fall. Friday's blood drive is taking place from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Bloodmobile in the...
wevv.com
Body found off of North First Avenue in Evansville
Authorities are investigating in Evansville after a body was found on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was found in the area. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say that detectives and officers...
wevv.com
Dubois County Museum to celebrate Grandparents Day
The Dubois County Museum will be serving up a sweet treat for visitors this month. The museum plans to celebrate Grandparents Day, Sunday, September 11 with a special cookie for visitors. Debbie Zuke of Debbie’s Cookie Art is creating a custom Grandparents Day decorated sugar cookie for the first 36...
wevv.com
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Henderson County animal shelter looking to rehome 7 dumped puppies
Officials with Henderson County Animal Control in Henderson County, Kentucky, are looking to rehome several puppies that were recently dumped. Members of the animal control center took to Facebook to share the news of seven puppies being dumped. According to animal control, two of the pups are girls and the...
wevv.com
Mom accused of driving impaired with 2 kids in the car
A Fort Wayne mother is facing multiple charges after crashing her car with two children in the vehicle according to Indiana State Police. The Indiana State Police says troopers responded to a car crash on I-64 in Warrick County east of Lynnville. Law enforcement says when troopers arrived, they found...
wevv.com
Castle High School cancels Friday classes after gun search
Friday classes are canceled at Castle High School in Warrick County. Castle High School cancels Friday classes after gun search. Friday classes are canceled at Castle High School in Warrick County.
wevv.com
Three dead after shooting in Henderson County
A deadly shooting in Henderson County left three people dead. The Kentucky State Police says three people are dead after a Saturday night shooting incident at a home in Henderson County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to Sunday morning fire
Henderson Fire officials respond to an early morning structure fire. HFD says crews were called to the intersection of Ingram and 2nd Street, across from Holy Name Catholic Church, shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday. We're told crews found fire coming from the first floor door and nearby window. HFD says...
wevv.com
One killed, another seriously injured after crash in Saline County
One person is dead and another seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash that happened on Thursday in Saline County, Illinois. The Illinois State Police says it happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on southbound US Route 45 at Feazel Road in Harrisburg. Police say a bucket truck was going south on...
wevv.com
Evansville man sentenced to 15 years for meth and gun crimes
An Evansville man will spend more than a decade behind bars after being sentenced for several meth and weapons-related crimes. Federal officials said Friday that 54-year-old Nathaniel Jacobs Sr. of Evansville had been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and witness tampering.
Comments / 0