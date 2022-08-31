ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Otters end regular season with doubleheader split with Florence

The Evansville Otters concluded their 2022 regular season with a doubleheader split with the Florence Y'alls, falling 7-1 in game one and winning game two 11-1. The Otters kicked off the scoring in game one when Elijah MacNamee drove in J.R. Davis with a double down the left field line.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather

A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather. The event was originally scheduled to kick off at...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
wevv.com

Independence Bank Fireworks Festival happening in Owensboro on Saturday

A fireworks festival is planned for Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival hosted by the Daviess County Fiscal Court will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. Food trucks and inflatables will be available to the public starting at 5 p.m., with live music getting underway at...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Evansville Hadi Shriners planning 19th annual Motorcycle Toy Run

The Evansville Hadi Shriners are planning to hold the annual Motorcycle Toy Run towards the end of September. The 19th annual Hadi Shriners Motorcycle Toy Run is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, rain or shine. Registration for the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Willard Library kicks off 'Better Book Sale' on Tuesday

Willard Public Library in Evansville is inviting the public to attend one of their most significant fundraisers. The "Better Books Sale" is set to kick off Tuesday, September 6th and run through Friday, September 9th. We're told the second book sale of the year will be held during normal library...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Round three recap of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

It was movement day at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship as golfers try to put themselves in the best position possible for the final round on Sunday. Korn Ferry Tour Championship continues on with Round 3. Round three of the United Leasing & Finance presents Korn Ferry Tour Championship took...
NEWBURGH, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Lynch
Person
Kane Brown
wevv.com

Blood drive honoring a young girl's memory underway in Owensboro

The Kate Hayden Memorial Blood Drive is taking place on Friday. In 2006 Kate was tragically killed in a car accident while on vacation. Kate would have been starting second grade that fall. Friday's blood drive is taking place from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Bloodmobile in the...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Body found off of North First Avenue in Evansville

Authorities are investigating in Evansville after a body was found on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was found in the area. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say that detectives and officers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dubois County Museum to celebrate Grandparents Day

The Dubois County Museum will be serving up a sweet treat for visitors this month. The museum plans to celebrate Grandparents Day, Sunday, September 11 with a special cookie for visitors. Debbie Zuke of Debbie’s Cookie Art is creating a custom Grandparents Day decorated sugar cookie for the first 36...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Ford Center
wevv.com

Mom accused of driving impaired with 2 kids in the car

A Fort Wayne mother is facing multiple charges after crashing her car with two children in the vehicle according to Indiana State Police. The Indiana State Police says troopers responded to a car crash on I-64 in Warrick County east of Lynnville. Law enforcement says when troopers arrived, they found...
LYNNVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wevv.com

Henderson Fire Department crews respond to Sunday morning fire

Henderson Fire officials respond to an early morning structure fire. HFD says crews were called to the intersection of Ingram and 2nd Street, across from Holy Name Catholic Church, shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday. We're told crews found fire coming from the first floor door and nearby window. HFD says...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

One killed, another seriously injured after crash in Saline County

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash that happened on Thursday in Saline County, Illinois. The Illinois State Police says it happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on southbound US Route 45 at Feazel Road in Harrisburg. Police say a bucket truck was going south on...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Evansville man sentenced to 15 years for meth and gun crimes

An Evansville man will spend more than a decade behind bars after being sentenced for several meth and weapons-related crimes. Federal officials said Friday that 54-year-old Nathaniel Jacobs Sr. of Evansville had been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and witness tampering.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy