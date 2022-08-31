Read full article on original website
Girl You Know It’s True!: Milli Vanilli’s Biopic Has Found Its Leads
Milli Vanilli is going international as the first look of their biopic Girl You Know Its True has been released. According to the press release, after five years of searching for the perfect actors to play the duo of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the project has finally found its stars in newcomers Tijan Njie, who is from Germany, and Elan Ben Ali from France.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Idris Elba Defends Black British Actors Portraying American Roles
The conversation surrounding Black British actors taking on roles typically played by Black Americans is an “unintelligent argument,” according to Idris Elba. Appearing on The Shop (via The Root), the British-born actor was asked by host Maverick Carter about British actor Naomi Ackie playing Whitney Houston in the forthcoming biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
Dave Chappelle Says Will Smith ‘Did An Impression’ Of A Perfect Man For 30 Years Prior To Oscars Slap
On Thursday night (Sept. 1), Dave Chappelle provided his assessment of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. On Stage in Liverpool in the midst of a joint comedy tour with Rock, the comedian says the King Richard actor’s past should be an indicator of what he’s capable of.
Freddie Gibbs Releases New Visual ‘Too Much’ Featuring Moneybagg Yo
Freddie Gibbs has some heat coming your way as he’s set to release $oul $old $eparately and has a new single that will give your ears a taste of what to expect from the album. The new assisted-single features Moneybagg Yo called “Too Much,” which serves as the album’s...
Hip Hop Awards 2022: 3 Impactful Songs from 2022 to Add to Your Empowerment Playlist
Music has the power to move, teach, and uplift. The songs in the following list did that against the backdrop of a head-bobbing-worthy beat. As we gear up for what’s slated to be another amazing celebration of hip hop at the BET Hip Hop Awards, check out the records that encouraged us to look within and love ourselves a whole lot more. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” Dance Tutorial Has Caught The Attention Of Yung Miami
Diddy’s dance moves for his latest hit single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller went viral last month and now the music mogul is back to share with his fans a tutorial of the choreography. On Tuesday (Aug. 30) Diddy shared the step-by-step routine on his Instagram...
Chadwick Boseman Honored With Posthumous Emmy Award
Chadwick Boseman Honored With Posthumous Emmy Award. DEK: For Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance in the Disney+ animated series, “What If…?”. Tags:Chadwick Boseman, T’Challa, Emmy Award, Actor, Disney. WRITTEN BY: Craig T. Lee. EDITED BY: Leesa Fenderson. During the Creative Arts Emmys, Chadwick Boseman received an honor for...
Kaytranada Shouts Out 6-Year-Old Who Recreated “Girl” Production Beat
Producer Kaytranada is praising a 6-year-old boy who recreated the production beat from his 2015 “Girl,” and now the video clip has gone viral. The clip was initially shared on TikTok and showed Miles Bonham with all the proper equipment to make the beat come alive. “That’s how...
Cassie And Alex Fine Celebrate Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Heartwarming Footage Of Their Relationship!
Cassie and Alex Fine’s love story is magical, as seen in her latest Instagram post celebrating their third wedding anniversary. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), the singer celebrated their romantic milestone with a walk down memory lane. “Not only do you know me - too well, but you accept me...
Kanye West Calls Out Kwanzaa Holiday, Says It’s Made Up
Kanye West took shots at the African American tradition of Kwanzaa on Wednesday (Aug. 31). According to Complex, the multi-talented artist headed to his Instagram in a now-deleted post to pose a question about the holiday that kicks off on Dec. 26 and lasts for seven days. “What the f***k...
Barack Obama Wins Emmy For Narrating Netflix Documentary ‘Our Great National Parks’
Former President Barack Obama won the outstanding narrator Emmy Award for his work on the Netflix documentary “Our Great National Parks” Saturday night (Sept. 3) at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony. Moments later, the streaming giant tweeted congratulations to Obama, 61, for making history as the first...
Jennifer Hudson’s First Guest On New Talk Show Will Be Simon Cowell
Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson will be reuniting with American Idol host Simon Cowell during the premiere of her new daytime talk show. According to PEOPLE, it’ll be Hudson and Cowell’s first sit-down conversation since the singer placed seventh on the 2004 season of American Idol. The series premiere will...
