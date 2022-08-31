ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Girl You Know It’s True!: Milli Vanilli’s Biopic Has Found Its Leads

Milli Vanilli is going international as the first look of their biopic Girl You Know Its True has been released. According to the press release, after five years of searching for the perfect actors to play the duo of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the project has finally found its stars in newcomers Tijan Njie, who is from Germany, and Elan Ben Ali from France.
Idris Elba Defends Black British Actors Portraying American Roles

The conversation surrounding Black British actors taking on roles typically played by Black Americans is an “unintelligent argument,” according to Idris Elba. Appearing on The Shop (via The Root), the British-born actor was asked by host Maverick Carter about British actor Naomi Ackie playing Whitney Houston in the forthcoming biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
Freddie Gibbs Releases New Visual ‘Too Much’ Featuring Moneybagg Yo

Freddie Gibbs has some heat coming your way as he’s set to release $oul $old $eparately and has a new single that will give your ears a taste of what to expect from the album. The new assisted-single features Moneybagg Yo called “Too Much,” which serves as the album’s...
Hip Hop Awards 2022: 3 Impactful Songs from 2022 to Add to Your Empowerment Playlist

Music has the power to move, teach, and uplift. The songs in the following list did that against the backdrop of a head-bobbing-worthy beat. As we gear up for what’s slated to be another amazing celebration of hip hop at the BET Hip Hop Awards, check out the records that encouraged us to look within and love ourselves a whole lot more. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Chadwick Boseman Honored With Posthumous Emmy Award

Chadwick Boseman Honored With Posthumous Emmy Award. DEK: For Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance in the Disney+ animated series, “What If…?”. Tags:Chadwick Boseman, T’Challa, Emmy Award, Actor, Disney. WRITTEN BY: Craig T. Lee. EDITED BY: Leesa Fenderson. During the Creative Arts Emmys, Chadwick Boseman received an honor for...
Kanye West Calls Out Kwanzaa Holiday, Says It’s Made Up

Kanye West took shots at the African American tradition of Kwanzaa on Wednesday (Aug. 31). According to Complex, the multi-talented artist headed to his Instagram in a now-deleted post to pose a question about the holiday that kicks off on Dec. 26 and lasts for seven days. “What the f***k...
Jennifer Hudson’s First Guest On New Talk Show Will Be Simon Cowell

Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson will be reuniting with American Idol host Simon Cowell during the premiere of her new daytime talk show. According to PEOPLE, it’ll be Hudson and Cowell’s first sit-down conversation since the singer placed seventh on the 2004 season of American Idol. The series premiere will...
