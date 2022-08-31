ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

wgbh.org

Boston parents, BPS grapple with transportation troubles amidst MBTA shutdown

Boston Public School’s 23,000 students are expected to head back to class next week, but MBTA shutdowns and a troubled school bus system will not make getting there easy. Just ask Mano Katsompenakis. His 13-year-old son will need to take a shuttle bus to Government Center every morning from Charlestown. Then, he'll get on the Green Line for a couple stops to catch another shuttle bus that will take him to his school in Roxbury. And all, at least theoretically, by the start of school at 7:10 a.m.
wgbh.org

Neko Case packs up over twenty years worth of songs, bringing them to Boston on her "Wild Creatures" tour

Neko Case specifically asked that no video from our zoom recording be used. She was running a bit behind; the singer-songwriter and guitarist had just wrapped garden labors, and despite freshening up before our meeting — we were scheduled to talk ahead of her tour stop to Emerson Colonial Theatre, to support her recent career-spanning compilation “Wild Creatures” — she didn’t feel quite camera ready. And honestly? That she was previously tending to earthen life was far from surprising. This is someone who loves nature.
