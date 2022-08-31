Boston Public School’s 23,000 students are expected to head back to class next week, but MBTA shutdowns and a troubled school bus system will not make getting there easy. Just ask Mano Katsompenakis. His 13-year-old son will need to take a shuttle bus to Government Center every morning from Charlestown. Then, he'll get on the Green Line for a couple stops to catch another shuttle bus that will take him to his school in Roxbury. And all, at least theoretically, by the start of school at 7:10 a.m.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO