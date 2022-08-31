Read full article on original website
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
France 24
Century on, political fights rage over Turkey's dogs
The sheer number of stray animals -- dogs and cats both -- darting between people and lounging on public squares jumps out at most visitors to Turkey's ancient cultural capital. They could well be descendants of the dogs glorified in the first grainy photos of the city, in which they...
