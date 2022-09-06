ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The single best Labor Day deals at 15 top retailers — from Amazon to Zappos

Summer might be over, but our introduction to fall and cooler temps is marked by some of the year's best prices on gear we can't live without. Labor Day sales are here, and they're absolutely jaw-dropping. Discounts of 50% or more are popping up on everything from handbags to kitchen appliances. Whether you're in the market for fall staples or want to get a mega-early start on holiday shopping (the early bird does catch the worm, after all) you can find it here (and then some). Shop now and save big — well before everyone tries to do the exact same thing come November.
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
Glamour

Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: 26 Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Love a good bargain? You're in luck! The Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 is officially here, with major discounts dropping way before the long holiday. The online retailer is just one of the few places we're scouring for the best Labor Day deals of 2022, along with Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Dyson. It's the perfect time to shop if you missed your choice during Amazon Prime Day (and don't want to wait around for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stock up on some sweet deals).
shefinds

This Unexpected Costco Product Was Just Named A ‘Best Value’—It’s Not The Hot Dog Deal!

It’s no secret that Costco is home to some of the best bargains around (Hello, $1.50 hot dog combo!). Thanks to the fact that the membership-based warehouse store sells items in bulk, customers are able to get many of them at unbeatable prices. But which deals are truly the best when stacked up against other stores? There’s one Kirkland Signature item in particular that Consumer Reports recently discovered is the best option around in both price and quality: the laundry detergent.
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to $100!

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon. There's one place at Amazon you can go to access a bounty of coupons. It's just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
TODAY.com

We found 39 can't-miss Labor Day deals on Amazon, with savings up to 69% off

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If you can't wait to shop some of the best Labor Day sales, Amazon likely falls on your list of e-retailers to watch. While we're anticipating tons of impressive deals dropping in the coming days, we couldn't help but notice Amazon already dropped deals on everything from must-haves for your fall wardrobe to TVs.
CNN

If You Are Starting To Think About Your Fall Beauty Regime, These Items Will Be On Your Shopping List

The seasons are changing, so it's time to switch things up in your beauty routine. From embracing new fall trends in the makeup arena to adapting your skincare routine around the changing weather, this list has all the items needed to get the glowing skin we deserve. This list is for you if you've been lacking a little inspiration or don't know what the current cult beauty favorites are.
CNN

CNN

