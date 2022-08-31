Airspan Product Innovation Continues - Significant Project Wins With Two Major Network Operators for New Groundbreaking Products

Read full article on original website
Reach Announces Largest Live Cardano Metaverse
Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Reach announces the largest Cardano Metaverse; Reach Cloud is a platform to build, host, and connect metaspaces making up the metaverse and is powered by the Cardano blockchain. Reach supports cross-platform users on browser, PC,VR, and mobile. Reach Metaverse Trailer. In-world builder...
Blackhawk Growth's Spaced Food Manufacturing Partner Completes Development of Spaced Food Edibles; Prepares for Commercial Production
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 29, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned cannabis edible Spaced Food's manufacturing partner, TRU Extracts ("TRU"), has completed product development for Spaced Food and is ready for commercial production.
EXCLUSIVE: Why Nvidia Could See '$2-Billion Hit In 2023' From US Crackdown On China Chip Exports
Nvidia Corporation NVDA, a graphics chip manufacturer and investor favorite, reported in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that the Biden administration has put restrictions in place that prevent the chip giant from selling its A100 and H100 chips to Russia and China, effective immediately. A...
Nortec Completes Acquisition of Critical Mineral Zinc Properties in Ontario and Closes $250,000 Financing
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. NVT ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a private Ontario corporation ("PropertyCo") which holds 100% of the interests in the Sturgeon Lake VMS Property and the Mattagami River Zinc Property (together, the "Properties"), both located in Ontario, Canada. (For more information on the Acquisition and the Properties, please see the Company's news releases dated June 14 and July 18, 2022).
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of its 2021 Schedule K-3s
NGL Energy Partners LP NGL ("NGL," or the "Partnership") announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3s reflecting items of international tax relevance are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/ngl. A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit...
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Pacific Ridge to Increase Size of Drill Program at the Kliyul Copper-Gold Project
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. PEX ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plans to increase the size of the diamond drill program currently underway at the Kliyul copper-gold project ("Kliyul"), located in northcentral B.C., from 6,000 m to 6,800 m. The Company will fund the additional drilling through the issuance of up to 2,391,305 units in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.23 per unit ("Unit") for gross proceeds of up to $550,000 (the "Financing"). Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") intends to acquire all of the Units.
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing & Extension of Warrants
Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for total gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1)...
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. DMB today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 19, 2022. The previous distribution announced in August was $0.0530 per share of common stock.
This Company Is Poised To Become The Heartbeat Of The World's 6th Most Attractive Mining Jurisdiction
Québec, Canada, constantly tops the charts as a hot destination for mining. That’s not news to many — the province is responsible for one-fifth of Canada's mining output. Rated the sixth-most attractive mining jurisdiction globally by the 2021 Fraser Institute, Québec is a low-risk mining jurisdiction blessed with diverse resources — 15 metals and 13 minerals.
