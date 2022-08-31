Read full article on original website
Here Are the Only Cars That Sold for Less Than $10K at the 2022 Monterey Auctions
Mecum AuctionsThe cheapest auction wins of Monterey are here, and there's still plenty of fun to be had for under $10,000.
fordauthority.com
Wild 1987 Ford E-350 ‘Boaterhome’ Breaks Record At Auction: Video
Older vehicles are often referred to as “land yachts” due to their large bodies and less-than-precise steering, but it turns out there’s at least one example of a true land yacht out there on the road. Meet the so-called “Boaterhome,” a unique, if not downright strange, 1987 Ford E-350 with a detachable boat integrated into its modified rear end. This vehicle recently crossed the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2022, fetching a record-breaking $77,000.
One of Four Ford GT Prototypes To Cross The Block at Worldwide Auctioneer's Auburn Auction
It's hard to find such raw and fast car these days. Originally, the Ford GT was one of the most feared and revered race cars on any track across the United States and even in Europe. We’ve all seen the movie made surrounding the events which led to the first generation of Ford’s shining star. However, many don't know that the production of these cars was not merely limited to the 1960s era of racing. In fact, the Ford GT was still being produced as recently as 2022 which many fans of the brand are quite proud of despite the off-putting V6 powertrain. This particular model was made in a time when big V8 engines still ruled the streets and judging by its looks you might not even realize it's only about 18 years old.
CAR AND DRIVER
Nearly 800 Pedal Cars up for Sale in a Single Auction This Month
They might have been toys once, but classic pedal cars can now be considered collector's items, and Mecum Auctions will attempt to unload hundreds of them at an auction later this month. The lot comes from Elmer's Auto & Toy Museum and includes some that are 100 years old, some...
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls
The current generation of Ford F-150 is seeing a high number of recalls. But, are those just teething issues for the new-for-2021 truck? The post Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.
Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
Does This Area 51 Image Show A Secret Aircraft Or A Shadow Of A Cloud?
Sentinel Hub/Google Earth (composite)A satellite image may show a large aircraft sitting outside Area 51’s massive southern hangar, but there could be another explanation.
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BMW Flies Off Bridge, Lands On Corvette
Is this not the most appropriate news story you could find on Motorious? The only thing that would make it better is if a stolen Hellcat somehow ended up in the mix, but we’re talking one in a billion odds on that one, so here’s the one in a million incident of the week. As shared on social media by Franklin Fire - Rescue from Franklin County, NC, this was one of their weirder calls they’ve gotten in a while.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
The Reason Dodge Is Discontinuing The Charger And Challenger
Dodge is putting the Challenger and the Charger out to pasture -- but a few special edition models will be released before the lines are cut forever.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Striking gold: Homeowners find centuries-old coins worth $300K while remodeling
Homeowners in England struck gold when they uncovered a trove of centuries-old coins while renovating their kitchen.
Recall alert: Ford to recall 277K pickups, cars because of rearview camera cloudiness
Ford has announced a recall of more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars after reports that the vehicles’ rearview camera lens can get cloudy. The recall applies to some F-250, 350 and 450 trucks, and Lincoln Continental model years, The Associated Press reported. The camera’s anti-reflective lens can degrade....
