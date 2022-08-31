Read full article on original website
Daniel T. O'Grady
- Daniel T. O'Grady, 73, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was born Friday, January 7th, 1949 in Buffalo, a son of the late Leo O'Grady and Jean Mack O'Grady. Dan loved all sports but rooted the most for the Buffalo Bills and New...
David A. Beach
David A. Beach 65, of Perry, entered eternal rest on August 29, 2022. David was born January 29, 1957, in Buffalo, NY. He was a devoted husband to Deborah (Nutty) Beach of 41 years. Surviving, along with his wife are his children, daughter Alisha (Shay) Sinitiere, sons Bryan (Angie) and...
It's all about smiles and happy faces at Dwyer Stadium on concert night
When people leave Dwyer Stadium laughing and smiling, Robbie and Nellie Nichols know they've done the right thing, whether it's after a concert, a Halloween costume party, or a baseball game. Special events at the stadium aren't about making money, Robbie said. In fact, the two concerts the Nichols hosted this summer were costly and a lot of work, that's why there are only two of them. But they fulfill a mission and keep a promise, he said.
Photo: Labor Daze 2022 in Oakfield
Live music, food, vendors, kid's activities, and a car cruise have drawn people to Oakfield for Labor Daze this weekend. On Monday, Oakfield will host its annual Labor Day Parade at 10 a.m. Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.
Cecil Hanover, Onion Gum win NYSS at Batavia
The New York Sire Stakes visited Batavia Downs for the final time this year on Wednesday (Aug. 31) with a dozen 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings competing for the remaining spots in the finals to be held during the Day of Champions at Tioga Downs on Saturday (Sept. 10). In the first $52,500 division, Cecil Hanover (Chapter Seven-Columbia) looked sharp getting his first lifetime and NYSS win.
Photos: Old sheds on Edgerton Road
A pair of run-down sheds on an old farm on Edgerton Road, Elba, yesterday evening. Photo by Howard Owens.
New restaurant in Oakfield brings the flavors of Louisiana to Genesee County
When Corey Brown and Dean Brewer started working together in the kitchen at Sport of Kings they immediately struck up a friendship. They both liked to cook and had aspirations to stretch their culinary skills. Brown was born in New Orleans, where he came up through the ranks of some top Bourbon Street-area restaurants and Brewer started 25 years ago as a dishwasher at Sportos and kept looking for ways to learn new things and improve his skills.
Big weekend planned in Oakfield for Labor Daze
Three days of fun, food, music, and activities to celebrate Labor Day start tomorrow in Oakfield. It's the 38th Annual Oakfield Labor Daze, which includes Oakfield's annual parade at 10 a.m. on Monday. The family-friendly event is alcohol-free and centers around Triangle Park in the Village of Oakfield.
Bergen entrepreneur a Top 20 for Grow-NY competition, to compete in November for $1 million
Paul Guglielmo was sitting at his desk chatting with wife Ryann while he multi-tasked with emails, and spotted one message in particular. He apologized for the expletive. “I think I literally went ‘holy s—, I think we got selected for Grow New York,” Guglielmo said during an interview with The Batavian. “The realistic future of the next five years or so … this would accelerate it from a five-year plan to become a two-year plan.”
