When Corey Brown and Dean Brewer started working together in the kitchen at Sport of Kings they immediately struck up a friendship. They both liked to cook and had aspirations to stretch their culinary skills. Brown was born in New Orleans, where he came up through the ranks of some top Bourbon Street-area restaurants and Brewer started 25 years ago as a dishwasher at Sportos and kept looking for ways to learn new things and improve his skills.

OAKFIELD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO