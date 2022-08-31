Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Dickinson man dead, another injured in crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson man is dead and another injured in a crash Saturday night. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old did not stop at a stop sign at 34th Street southwest and State Avenue North. The other driver, a 23-year-old man,...
Critical Considerations When Moving To Bismarck/Mandan.
Is living in Bismarck the same as living in Mandan? No. No it is not.
Mandan man gets probation for threatening people with machete
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Mandan man to two years of probation for threatening people with a machete. Prosecutors said 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt threatened two victims with a machete while 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt threatened them with a hammer in May. A victim told police the men said they’d hurt her and the others in the residence.
Bismarck Fire Brings Out The Very Best In Our Community
A peaceful, lazy Sunday morning erupted into flames, fire trucks, and within hours left 4 people with no place to stay. That's exactly how it played out last Sunday morning, August 28th, here in Bismarck. Stevie Ray and her daughter were out walking close to her home on the 1000 block of Lake Avenue when she smelled smoke. All it took was seconds for her to find out where it was coming from, just a few feet from the apartment building she lives in.
In Bismarck – How To Make Sure People Know You Are Open
Wouldn't you think that the title of this story would make perfect sense if you had a business to run in Bismarck/Mandan?. So with that, now take a close look at the picture of this article. Does this look promising to you? See any cars parked close by or easy access for people hoping to cross the street to get inside the establishment? If you are an owner there is a lot of room to build up a complaint here, take a look at what Brick Oven Bakery posted on their Facebook page this afternoon ( Friday, September 2nd )
6 Things North Dakota Drivers Do That Annoy People
I don't know about you, but my love for driving has been waning over the years. Put me on Washington Street at 5 pm and I'll immediately get into a sour mood. -- If you want to see bad driving, that's where you need to go. You'll see it all in a matter of 30 seconds.
Mandan PD: Missing juvenile has been found
JayLynn was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black shorts or torn blue jeans, and white shoes.
Bismarck Tragic Accident – Here Is Where You Can Help
When such tragedy strikes, you can reach out and do whatever you can to help. I first saw something about this last Sunday, and ever since then I have heard so many people talking about this - it's shocking and unfortunately a reality in life. Someone makes an error in judgment, and another person loses their life. It's that quick, takes just a second for an accident to happen. According to kxnet.com "...around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash Wise Foods, followed by his wife, 54-year-old Christa Culver driving a passenger car in the right lane. An SUV, driven by 18-year-old Madisyn Heidt, Mandan, veered from the left lane into the right, causing Scott to lose control of the motorcycle to crash into a light pole" Scott lost his life.
Pair arrested after police say they kept fentanyl in reach of children
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman and Fort Yates man are in custody after police said they were found with fentanyl pills in reach of children. Police said they used a K-9 to search the car of Phillip Walker and Jessica Charbonneau, both 35, and found 100 fentanyl pills. They said they also searched a hotel room where they found more pills and drug paraphernalia within easy reach of two children.
Bismarck Woman Gives Back To Those In Need
Those that have suffered, surrendered, and fought back to regain their life have so much to teach others. If there is one thing I have learned in life is to give yourself a break. I was torturing myself for years with alcohol abuse, neglecting responsibilities, bills, and family members, all for the love of addiction. I reached my bottom when my drinking was about ready to take my life, blood pressure reaching sky-high, laying in a hospital bed strapped in, alarms sounding ( I was told I could have a stroke any second )....and yet all I could think of was to have just one more swallow of vodka. I know what saved my life, those that took the time to listen, people and resources that were introduced to me, the 12 steps of AA, my higher power ( God ), and people that made it clear that they would not give up on me. There is a woman in Bismarck that is giving back to those that need it, and she's awesome.
Bismarck man accused of intending to deliver thousands of fentanyl pills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $100,000 cash for a 28-year-old accused of possessing thousands of fentanyl pills. Police say they searched two Bismarck residences Friday and found more than 3,500 fentanyl pills, 12 pounds of marijuana, and cocaine. They arrested Terrance Olson of Bismarck on possession with intent to deliver charges.
Bismarck man faces charges after police say he drove into traffic pole, injured woman
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is facing felony charges after police say he drove into a traffic pole. Police say they responded to a one-car traffic accident on the 4200 block of State Street on Sunday. They say a woman, Selena Demery, was found unconscious in the passenger seat and was treated at the hospital for injuries that required surgery. Police found Camron Howlingwolf, 24, walking a block away from the scene covered in dried blood.
Campers at General Sibley Park celebrate the holiday weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the unofficial end of summer and a popular camping site in Bismarck is already full for Labor Day weekend. General Sibley Park has 113 RV sites and several tent sites for rent. This weekend, the RV spots are booked, but some tent spots are still available. Some campers are using the long weekend to step away from the hustle of the work week.
43rd Avenue Water Tower celebrates 30 years with new look
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The 43rd Avenue Water Tower is about halfway through its service period — and with this milestone comes a new appearance and well-deserved rehabilitation. The tower was originally built in 1992 and has continued to serve NorthWest Bismarck ever since. It has a one million gallon storage capacity, allowing it to […]
North Dakota’s Spectacular Way Of Saying Thank You Heroes!
What is the best way to say thank you to those who have given and sacrificed so much? Not sure we can answer that. Not sure if there is ever a way to say thank you to the levels that so many deserve. But we can at least step back, watch, and observe.
Where Are The Workers? One Of Bismarck’s Favorite Restaurants Closes
Another Bismarck restaurant announced it is struggling to keep things running. Bismarck's beloved "Noodlezip" is now feeling the effects of the worker shortage. The owner, Marty Lee, posted to the restaurant's Facebook page, stating the restaurant would be closing due to lack of employees. Is This Really Goodbye?. According to...
Former ND banker pleads guilty to fraud
He also issued 20 bank money orders without crediting or funding the transactions which led to an overdraft of more than $724,558 in the bank’s ledger account.
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staffing shortages have caused three Bismarck-Mandan restaurants to close in the past two weeks. McKenzie River and Jamrock are closed until further notice, while Noodlezip is closing for several weeks to find more staff. Some local restaurants are finding that due to staffing shortages, the kitchen...
Bismarck expressway three-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Bismarck Expressway that led to the death of one person and another suffering serious injury. According to the BPD, at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash […]
Popular North Dakota Recreation Lake on Algae Advisory List
7 out of the 11 lakes on the warning/advisory list are in Western North Dakota. Tuesday's update from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality shows that 11 North Dakota lakes/dams have been added to the current Harmful Algal Bloom warning/advisory list. KX News reports that 7 of those 11 lakes are here in Western North Dakota.
