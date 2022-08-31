Those that have suffered, surrendered, and fought back to regain their life have so much to teach others. If there is one thing I have learned in life is to give yourself a break. I was torturing myself for years with alcohol abuse, neglecting responsibilities, bills, and family members, all for the love of addiction. I reached my bottom when my drinking was about ready to take my life, blood pressure reaching sky-high, laying in a hospital bed strapped in, alarms sounding ( I was told I could have a stroke any second )....and yet all I could think of was to have just one more swallow of vodka. I know what saved my life, those that took the time to listen, people and resources that were introduced to me, the 12 steps of AA, my higher power ( God ), and people that made it clear that they would not give up on me. There is a woman in Bismarck that is giving back to those that need it, and she's awesome.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO