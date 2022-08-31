Panthers announce 14 additions to practice squad

The Carolina Panthers couldn’t bring back every player they probably wanted to on Wednesday, as two notable cuts in defensive end Darryl Johnson and cornerback Kalon Barnes are already off elsewhere. But they were, following the cutdown to their initial 53-man roster almost 24 hours ago, able to recoup a good chunk of talent.

As announced by the team on Wednesday afternoon, 14 previously waived or released players have now returned to the practice squad.

Of the 14 is safety Juston Burris, perhaps the most surprising casualty of Tuesday’s moves. Burris started in 20 of his 23 games for the Panthers over the past two seasons.

Here’s the entire list of signees on the afternoon:

TE Josh Babicz

OL Deonte Brown

S Juston Burris

CB Tae Hayes

DE Drew Jordan

WR Ra’Shaun Henry

DE Austin Larkin

RB John Lovett

LB Arron Mosby

S Kenny Robinson Jr.

C Sam Tecklenburg

TE Colin Thompson

WR Derek Wright

Carolina is still permitted to add two more players to their practice squad.