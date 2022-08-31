Panthers announce 14 additions to practice squad
The Carolina Panthers couldn’t bring back every player they probably wanted to on Wednesday, as two notable cuts in defensive end Darryl Johnson and cornerback Kalon Barnes are already off elsewhere. But they were, following the cutdown to their initial 53-man roster almost 24 hours ago, able to recoup a good chunk of talent.
As announced by the team on Wednesday afternoon, 14 previously waived or released players have now returned to the practice squad.
Of the 14 is safety Juston Burris, perhaps the most surprising casualty of Tuesday’s moves. Burris started in 20 of his 23 games for the Panthers over the past two seasons.
Here’s the entire list of signees on the afternoon:
- TE Josh Babicz
- OL Deonte Brown
- S Juston Burris
- CB Tae Hayes
- DE Drew Jordan
- WR Ra’Shaun Henry
- DE Austin Larkin
- RB John Lovett
- LB Arron Mosby
- S Kenny Robinson Jr.
- C Sam Tecklenburg
- TE Colin Thompson
- WR Derek Wright
Carolina is still permitted to add two more players to their practice squad.
Comments / 0