Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
pearland.com
Are you shopping Labor Day sales?
** Would you be interested in keeping up to date with news & events going on in the Pearland area? Consider supporting an alternative social media platform for Pearland by creating an account today! (it's fast, easy, privacy focused, and free!) Views: 148.
'It makes me a little nervous' | Humble ISD agricultural center built next to halfway house raises concerns
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Humble ISD police officer sat outside the district’s new agricultural science center in Porter on Friday as part of a plan to beef up security amid concerns about a neighbor. "Well, the issue is the halfway house that’s just within feet of the...
pearland.com
Yonutz Coming Soon to Pearland Town Center
Project description: Renovation/Alteration; Interior remodel in an existing building. Yonutz was born in South Florida. While creating the concept,they wanted to create something unique that their customers could love and cherish. So they created the Fantastical! They knew just by combining Donuts and Ice Cream, that would do it. But they wanted more..they wanted to take it up to a whole different level. And the answer started to become obvious. They would SMASH the donuts and ice cream together. Enter the Yonutz SMASH™ Donut and Yonutz SMASH Shake!
pearland.com
Pearland Area Events This Weekend
Take a look our list of the top 4 events going on around the Pearland area this weekend. * Free Family Movie Night: Special Screening The Sandlot 200" Screen. Bring the whole family to movie night at Scotty's!. **********************. *** SATURDAY EVENTS - SEP 3RD: ***. * Saturdays at Scotty's...
Friendswood is gettin ready ... For Santa in the park
Sponsorship opportunities for Santa in the Park and the Lighted Christmas Trail are now available. Santa in the Park is scheduled on December 3rd from 3 pm-8 pm, the lighted trail will be open starting Thanksgiving night thru January 1st.
thekatynews.com
Hundreds of Harmony Public Schools teachers across Houston to receive up to an additional $22,000 in salary through TEA’s Teacher Incentive Allotment
Harmony Public Schools is proud to announce that 227 teachers in the Greater Houston area are recipients of the Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means these Harmony teachers will receive up to $22,000 in additional salary starting this fall...
fox26houston.com
New website launched allowing Houston, Harris Co. residents to track crime in their area
HOUSTON - A new website allowing you to track crime in the Houston area has just launched. The Glenda Gordy Research Center website is now live. The center, which works with Crimes Stoppers, says the goal of the site is to give Houstonians easy access to see and understand how crime is affecting their neighborhood.
fox26houston.com
Parents outraged after middle school girls' bathroom doors removed due to graffiti, school says
HOUSTON - Some parents at the IDEA Spears Middle School are outraged after they say the doors to the girls' bathroom were removed this week. Kimberly Hervert is a mother to a 13-year-old daughter in the 8th grade at IDEA Spears. This week, she says her daughter told her that three of the four stall doors to the girls’ bathroom at school had been removed due to graffiti.
kingwood.com
Do you have a 10th or 11th grader at Humble ISD?
Humble ISD will offer and pay for the PSAT/NMSQT for 10th and 11th grade students who choose to opt-in to take the exam. The test will be administered on Wednesday, October 12. Please complete the online registration form by September 9, 2022.
Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations
The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
Customers turned away from shuttered Midtown restaurant, popular chef in court
Chef Don Bowie suffered a legal loss that will keep him from equipment at his shuttered restaurants. Meanwhile, out-of-towners are now realizing Taste is no more.
Houston mother creates Flip Lok to protect school children
HOUSTON (KIAH) – School is back in session, but with that comes the risk of school shootings. So far this year there have been 28 school shootings and one of those was not far from here at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Well, one local mother has taken it upon herself to protect our children. […]
Mother considering legal action after claims her son was bullied, attacked at Goose Creek CISD high school
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Goose Creek CISD parent is calling attention to a video where she says her son, who is dyslexic, was bullied, leading to a physical fight on campus. This happened at Ross Sterling High in Baytown. The student's mom says she reported bullying concerns to the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART
On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
KHOU
Experts urge getting new COVID booster going into fall, winter
HOUSTON — New COVID-19 booster doses should arrive in Houston next week after the CDC signed off on the updated vaccines on Thursday. Experts hope the public rolls up their sleeves one more time to prevent a winter surge. "Immunity seems to wane with time," said Dr. Cesar Arias...
Barcenas Mexican Kitchen opens in League City
(Courtesy Barcenas Mexican Kitchen) Barcenas Mexican Kitchen had a grand opening in August for its new location at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway, Ste. 102, League City. The restaurant also has locations in Friendswood and La Marque. Operating since 1998, Barcenas serves Mexican staples, such as fajitas, enchiladas and tacos. Jake...
The Perfect Round Golf coming soon in Conroe
The bar and golf simulator The Perfect Round Golf plans to open in mid-September, according to owner Michael Downing. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The bar and golf simulator The Perfect Round Golf plans to open in mid-September, according to owner Michael Downing. Downing described The Perfect Round Golf as a “high-end cocktail bar with a golf simulator” and said it is targeted at people who may not have golf experience. According to The Perfect Round’s Facebook page, the golf bays can be rented hourly and hold up to six players each. The Perfect Round Golf is at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Conroe. 281-796-4643. www.theperfectroundgolf.com.
Which Houston neighborhoods have the most flooding and drainage complaints?
HOUSTON — With all the recent rain and an expected washout this Labor Day weekend, some neighborhoods continue to light up the City of Houston’s 311 helpline with flooding and drainage complaints. KHOU 11 Investigates analyzed 4,418 311 calls this year to find the hot spots for high-water...
Carey's Frozen Delights opens in new Missouri City storefront
Founded in 2014 as a franchise for Repicci's Italian Ice and Gelato, Carey's Frozen Delights will have its grand opening on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Pexels) An Italian ice and gelato dessert spot has opened in Missouri City. Carey’s Frozen Delights will host a grand opening at a new storefront at...
ems1.com
Chief of Emergency Medical Services
Located in the Southwestern part of the 13-county Houston-Galveston Metropolitan area, Fort Bend County, Texas, consistently ranks as one of the fastest-growing counties in America with a population of 882,509 in 885 square miles. Excellent schools, affordable housing, and extensive recreational facilities have attracted families with impressive demographic profiles making Fort Bend County the most ethnically diverse county in the nation, with over 40% of the population being college-educated.
