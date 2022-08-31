ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

pearland.com

Are you shopping Labor Day sales?

** Would you be interested in keeping up to date with news & events going on in the Pearland area? Consider supporting an alternative social media platform for Pearland by creating an account today! (it's fast, easy, privacy focused, and free!)
PEARLAND, TX
pearland.com

Yonutz Coming Soon to Pearland Town Center

Project description: Renovation/Alteration; Interior remodel in an existing building. Yonutz was born in South Florida. While creating the concept,they wanted to create something unique that their customers could love and cherish. So they created the Fantastical! They knew just by combining Donuts and Ice Cream, that would do it. But they wanted more..they wanted to take it up to a whole different level. And the answer started to become obvious. They would SMASH the donuts and ice cream together. Enter the Yonutz SMASH™ Donut and Yonutz SMASH Shake!
PEARLAND, TX
pearland.com

Pearland Area Events This Weekend

Take a look our list of the top 4 events going on around the Pearland area this weekend. * Free Family Movie Night: Special Screening The Sandlot 200" Screen. Bring the whole family to movie night at Scotty's!. **********************. *** SATURDAY EVENTS - SEP 3RD: ***. * Saturdays at Scotty's...
PEARLAND, TX
thekatynews.com

Hundreds of Harmony Public Schools teachers across Houston to receive up to an additional $22,000 in salary through TEA’s Teacher Incentive Allotment

Harmony Public Schools is proud to announce that 227 teachers in the Greater Houston area are recipients of the Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means these Harmony teachers will receive up to $22,000 in additional salary starting this fall...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Parents outraged after middle school girls' bathroom doors removed due to graffiti, school says

HOUSTON - Some parents at the IDEA Spears Middle School are outraged after they say the doors to the girls' bathroom were removed this week. Kimberly Hervert is a mother to a 13-year-old daughter in the 8th grade at IDEA Spears. This week, she says her daughter told her that three of the four stall doors to the girls’ bathroom at school had been removed due to graffiti.
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Do you have a 10th or 11th grader at Humble ISD?

Humble ISD will offer and pay for the PSAT/NMSQT for 10th and 11th grade students who choose to opt-in to take the exam. The test will be administered on Wednesday, October 12. Please complete the online registration form by September 9, 2022.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations

The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
TOMBALL, TX
KIAH

Houston mother creates Flip Lok to protect school children

HOUSTON (KIAH) – School is back in session, but with that comes the risk of school shootings. So far this year there have been 28 school shootings and one of those was not far from here at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Well, one local mother has taken it upon herself to protect our children. […]
HOUSTON, TX
News Break
Politics
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART

On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
NEW CANEY, TX
KHOU

Experts urge getting new COVID booster going into fall, winter

HOUSTON — New COVID-19 booster doses should arrive in Houston next week after the CDC signed off on the updated vaccines on Thursday. Experts hope the public rolls up their sleeves one more time to prevent a winter surge. "Immunity seems to wane with time," said Dr. Cesar Arias...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Barcenas Mexican Kitchen opens in League City

(Courtesy Barcenas Mexican Kitchen) Barcenas Mexican Kitchen had a grand opening in August for its new location at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway, Ste. 102, League City. The restaurant also has locations in Friendswood and La Marque. Operating since 1998, Barcenas serves Mexican staples, such as fajitas, enchiladas and tacos. Jake...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Perfect Round Golf coming soon in Conroe

The bar and golf simulator The Perfect Round Golf plans to open in mid-September, according to owner Michael Downing. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The bar and golf simulator The Perfect Round Golf plans to open in mid-September, according to owner Michael Downing. Downing described The Perfect Round Golf as a “high-end cocktail bar with a golf simulator” and said it is targeted at people who may not have golf experience. According to The Perfect Round’s Facebook page, the golf bays can be rented hourly and hold up to six players each. The Perfect Round Golf is at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Conroe. 281-796-4643. www.theperfectroundgolf.com.
CONROE, TX
ems1.com

Chief of Emergency Medical Services

Located in the Southwestern part of the 13-county Houston-Galveston Metropolitan area, Fort Bend County, Texas, consistently ranks as one of the fastest-growing counties in America with a population of 882,509 in 885 square miles. Excellent schools, affordable housing, and extensive recreational facilities have attracted families with impressive demographic profiles making Fort Bend County the most ethnically diverse county in the nation, with over 40% of the population being college-educated.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

