You can tell how important is a region for an automaker by the time it takes to bring over a certain model. The Rogue was unveiled in the US back in June 2020 but it wasn't until July this year when the equivalent X-Trail made its debut at home in Japan. It's now Europe's turn to get the midsize SUV, complete with three-row seating, optional all-wheel drive, and an electrified powertrain with a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

CARS ・ 6 HOURS AGO