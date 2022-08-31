Read full article on original website
Jacques Villeneuve to test Alpine F1 car at Monza
It will be the first time that the 51-year-old has driven a near-contemporary F1 car since his last race with BMW Sauber at Hockenheim in 2006. The chance came about through his relationship with broadcaster Canal+, and is part of a 25th anniversary celebration of his world championship title, achieved with a Renault-powered Williams in 1997.
F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers, says Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Formula 1 teams must accept they are "vomit bags" for driver frustrations, after Lewis Hamilton’s radio outburst at the Dutch Grand Prix. Hamilton was left furious after Mercedes elected to keep him out on old mediums at the late safety car in Zandvoort, which left him exposed to Max Verstappen behind him who had stopped for fresh softs.
Mercedes explains F1 strategy decision that left Hamilton furious in Dutch GP
Toto Wolff says his Mercedes Formula 1 team pushed to take risks with its Dutch Grand Prix strategy in order to fight for victory rather than settle for a safe result. The Mercedes team principal explained his squad's call to leave Lewis Hamilton out on medium tyres in the lead while Red Bull pitted Max Verstappen for softs under a late safety car in the Zandvoort race.
Alonso left frustrated after F1 "misunderstanding" with Perez
Alonso, who had sailed through Q1 in ninth place and was eighth after the first runs in Q2, ended the session in 13th. The two-time champion found Perez's Red Bull running slowly on an in-lap through the Turn 9 right-hander. The Spaniard was convinced that the had the potential to...
2023 Nissan X-Trail debuts in Europe as electrified Rogue
You can tell how important is a region for an automaker by the time it takes to bring over a certain model. The Rogue was unveiled in the US back in June 2020 but it wasn't until July this year when the equivalent X-Trail made its debut at home in Japan. It's now Europe's turn to get the midsize SUV, complete with three-row seating, optional all-wheel drive, and an electrified powertrain with a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.
2023 BMW M2 teased ahead of 11 October official debut
Next month will mark the beginning of the end for BMW M's cars powered solely by combustion engines as the new M2 (G87) will be the final model from the performance division to do away with electrification. Teased extensively in recent months, the sports coupe has returned in a new official preview depicting a high-end version with M Performance Parts. Notable upgrades include the rear wing, centre-mounted exhaust tips, and bronze 1000M wheels.
2023 AMG GT Coupe spied with V8 rumble at the Nurburgring
Emissions regulations are getting tougher – especially in the EU – but Mercedes crunched the fleet numbers and figured out the AMG GT Coupe can keep its throaty V8 engine. Much like its SL 55 and 63 roadster siblings, the version with the fixed metal roof will have a twin-turbo 4.0-litre unit with nearly 600 bhp. With the SL being a grand tourer and the GT a more focused sports car, expect the latter to prioritise performance over comfort.
Opus tunes AMG GT 63 S E Performance PHEV to produce over 950 bhp
Before the impossibly expensive Mercedes-AMG One, the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ E Performance is the most powerful road-legal AMG. This alphanumeric soup of a four-door plug-in coupe makes electrified 831 bhp and 1,033 lb-ft of torque in stock form. But unlike the complicated AMG One hypercar, which needs an...
Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation
The McLaren driver is being replaced by Piastri for 2023, after the youngster was grabbed by the Woking-based squad from the grasps of Alpine. Piastri's signing came ahead of McLaren agreeing on a contract termination with Ricciardo, meaning he would not see out the third and final year of his original deal.
