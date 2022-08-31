ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wilsonpost.com

Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants

(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
TNECD announces new projects, not accompanying taxpayer-funded incentives

(The Center Square) — This week, Tennessee’s Funding Board is scheduled to approve incentives of more than $1 million to six different companies. But the grant amounts, paid with public funds through the Department of Economic and Community Development’s FastTrack grant program, have not been announced publicly.
