Round Rock, TX

Labor Day Weekend with the Round Rock Express

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Friday, September 2nd, Saturday, September 3 and 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. The #RRExpress host the Oklahoma City Dodgers at #DellDiamond this week. See you there!
ROUND ROCK, TX
RRISD Stands with Uvalde on Tuesday

Round Rock ISD stands with Uvalde. Tuesday, Sept. 6, is the first day of school for Uvalde CISD. Let’s wear maroon on Tuesday to show our support for the students, staff, families and entire community. #UvaldeStrong #TXEDStands #ItStartsWithUs.
ROUND ROCK, TX

