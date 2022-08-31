ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, NC

J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation providing service to local residents

After decades in real estate sales, local resident Joan Daniel made the decision to go into estate sales several years back, when the American real estate market collapsed. It was a good move for Daniel, as J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation has emerged as a regional leader in estate sales.
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro

Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!
Proclamation Terminating a County State of Emergency Over Covid Issued In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Chairman to the Board of County Commissioners, Kevin Berger, ends the County’s COVID-19 Pandemic State of Emergency. Wentworth, NC – On August 15th, 2022, current Chairman to the Board of County Commissioners Kevin Berger, determined that the threat of the COVID-19 Pandemic no longer exists in Rockingham County. Therefore, Berger terminated the Declaration of the State of Emergency for Rockingham County.
New balloon festival to benefit veterans

One local nonprofit group is literally reaching for the sky in its efforts to improve the lives of Alamance County’s veterans. Alcovets, a Graham-based organization that supports former service members, is currently gearing up for a hot air balloon festival to help fund a veterans’ “retreat” village that it plans to develop in the southern part of the county.
I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
85-year-old man struck, killed on Henry County road

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling...
