nationalinterest.org
The Navy’s Drone Build-Up Takes the Fight Below the Surface
The U.S. Navy’s vision for its future fleet involves plans to operate a 500-ship fleet with as many as 150 unmanned systems, marking a substantial move toward paradigm-changing levels of manned-unmanned teaming. The U.S. Navy’s vision for its future fleet involves plans to operate a 500-ship fleet with as...
nationalinterest.org
How Spy-6 Radar Is Enhancing the Navy’s Next Destroyer
The cornerstone of the Flight III upgrade is the addition of a paradigm-changing AN/SPY-6 (V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar system. Several years ago the U.S. Navy put as many as ten DDG 51 Flight III guided-missile destroyers on contract to help catapult the service into a new dimension of maritime attack capability, as the ships have improved weapons, better computing, longer range, and a more sensitive radar system.
MilitaryTimes
This sailor is the first woman to serve as chief of the boat
The Navy has selected the first woman to serve as a chief of the boat — the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding and executive officers of a submarine. Master Chief Information Systems Technician (Submarine) Angela Koogler, who joined the Navy in 2002, became the chief of the boat for nuclear ballistic missile submarine Louisiana Aug. 22. The submarine is based out of Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Washington.
MilitaryTimes
Pearl Harbor tests new workflow to boost timely submarine repair
PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, Hawaii — The U.S. Navy’s westernmost naval shipyard is revamping its processes and its collaboration between departments in a bid to finish more submarine repair work on time, the commanding officer said. The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility is fundamentally rethinking...
MilitaryTimes
Franchetti sworn in as vice chief of naval operations
Adm. Lisa Franchetti took the helm as the Navy’s 42nd vice chief of naval operations during a ceremony Friday. In addition to taking on the Navy’s second-highest uniformed position, Franchetti received her fourth star prior to replacing outgoing vice chief of naval operations Adm. William Lescher. Lescher became...
USAF Eyeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat For Next Gen Air Dominance Program
BoeingThe U.S. Air Force secretary has confirmed that the service could buy the Australian drone as part of the NGAD tactical air combat program.
B-2’s First Launch Of Stealthy JASSM-ER Cruise Missile Disclosed
A B-2 bomber drops an AGM-158A JASSM cruise missile during a test, with additional insets showing AGM-158-series missiles. Lockheed Martin / DODIn addition to longer-range cruise missiles, B-2s have been receiving upgrades to their nuclear capabilities and communications systems.
MilitaryTimes
Why the Army Corps of Engineers is electrocuting invasive fish
There’s something fishy going on in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal. Invasive Asian carp, imported to southern fish farms 15 years ago to stop the spread of algae, have ridden floodwaters into the Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri and Illinois rivers. Now, they’re on the verge of spilling into the Great Lakes.
MilitaryTimes
Satisfaction with Army housing decreases among residents, survey shows
Residents’ satisfaction with Army housing decreased in the last year, according to tenant survey scores released Sept. 1 by the Army. For privatized housing, the overall score was down by 1.7 points to 73.7 out of a possible 100 points, moving the score into the “average” rating. That’s down a notch from the “good” rating in 2021, when it was 75.4 points.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force, Space Force may let in applicants who test positive for THC
Editor’s note: This story was updated Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. to include a response from the Marine Corps. Marijuana use may no longer disqualify prospective applicants from joining the Air Force or Space Force, due to a possible policy change under consideration at the Air Force Recruiting Service.
MilitaryTimes
PETA flocks to stop Navy’s treatment of sheep
A prominent animal rights group is aiming to pull the wool from the eyes of Defense Department and Navy officials in an effort to end “gruesome and often deadly” decompression sickness tests on sheep and other animals. In a letter sent Thursday to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin,...
MilitaryTimes
The intertwining legacy of women in the military and the Forever War
While Lance Cpl. Heather Sedam cleared the women’s quarters of a compound in Sangin, Afghanistan, U.S. Navy SEALs raided a similar compound just over the Pakistan border. In early May 2011, the war in Afghanistan approached its tenth year, marking the anniversary with the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Although women weren’t yet allowed to serve in combat specialties, Sedam and her Female Engagement Team partner would learn of the terrorist leader’s death as they returned from a combat mission they weren’t supposed to be on because of their gender.
MilitaryTimes
Army cracks down on foreign foot march badges, sparking backlash
Army human resources officials removed two foreign foot march awards from the service’s authorized-for-wear list Wednesday morning, and many of the Army’s most-popular foreign awards could be in jeopardy, some fear. Service officials updated the Army’s awards regulation to ban soldiers from wearing the Holland Four Day Event...
