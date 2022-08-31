Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review.
Herald & Review
Decatur business plans slots, laundry combo
DECATUR — Customers of a planned Wash 'n Win will be able to clean up in two ways. The Decatur City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an amendment to a 2013 tax increment financing agreement with Niemann Foods that would allow for a redevelopment at the Save-a-Lot site at Grand Avenue and Illinois 48.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur Labor Day Parade presents united front
DECATUR — Union strong. Union proud. And a sense of brother and sisterhood that transcends generations was on display in Decatur’s Labor Day Parade. Some of the earliest memories of 29-year-old IBEW Local 146 electrician Darren Allin are of marching with his folks in Decatur’s parade, and he was busy making some family memories of his own Monday: Allin and wife Juliana marched along and pulled a little wagon holding sons Gideon, 3, and 2-year-old Eden.
Herald & Review
Labor Day Parade big loader
Not only unions were on display, but also the massive things they can make. This Caterpillar Inc. 988 loader was built at the company's Decatur plant.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur
DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
Herald & Review
Police seeking Decatur man who injured woman
DECATUR — The hunt is on for a man who sent a 33-year-old Decatur woman to the hospital after throwing a foot-long chunk of wood that hit her in the head, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the woman was attacked July 23 at an address on East Orchard Street. Carroll said it was not reported until Saturday, however, while police were dealing with another incident involving the woman and the 42-year-old male suspect.
Herald & Review
Police investigate gunfire, fight at Decatur bar
DECATUR — Police are investigating the case of a man who fired a gun outside of a Decatur bar before getting into a wrestling match with one of the patrons. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the suspect still had the gun in his waistband during the struggle around 12:50 a.m. Monday inside the Port Royal Gastropub, 2880 North Oakland Ave.
Herald & Review
No quarter given: Shelbyville puts down Bridgeport Red Hill 50-6
Shelbyville swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Bridgeport Red Hill 50-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 3. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Herald & Review
On Biz: Franklin Mini Mart, Brentford Distillers
The future of the building at the corner of East William Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. is becoming a little more clear. After weeks of evidence of work taking place inside, a mural has been painted on the exterior wall proclaiming what it will be come — Brentford Distillers.
Herald & Review
Decatur police report breaking up scheme to buy guns illegally
HARRISTOWN — Decatur detectives report breaking up a Harristown man’s attempt to build an arsenal of illegal weapons, including trying to assemble AR-15 rifles through parts bought separately to make what are known as “ghost guns” because they carry no traceable serial numbers. A sworn affidavit...
Herald & Review
Millikin football wins 2022 season opener against Greenville University
DECATUR -- The Millikin football team made a winner of first-year head coach Carlton Hall defeating Greenville University 28-14 at Frank M. Lindsay Field on Saturday. Greenville opened the scoring in the first quarter on a four-yard pass from Peyton Bates to Paul Garrett. The Big Blue answered with two...
Herald & Review
Nerve-racking affair ends with Taylorville on top of Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic 24-21
Taylorville poked just enough holes in Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic's defense to garner a taut, 24-21 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. The Tornadoes opened a tight 17-9 gap over the Green Wave at the intermission. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third...
Herald & Review
Beginning was the end: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opens an early gap to jar Springfield 56-13
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Springfield 56-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Springfield 14-0 to begin the second quarter. The Cyclones' offense breathed fire in front for a 42-6 lead over the Senators...
Herald & Review
Police surprise armed Decatur meth dealer with home raid, affidavit says
DECATUR — Police report surprising a Decatur drug dealer when they raided his home and seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine pills and an illegally-owned gun. A sworn affidavit said the raid was carried out at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10 by members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
Herald & Review
Decatur man faces preliminary charge of aggravated arson
DECATUR — A Decatur man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated arson. The arrest stemmed from a July 29 fire at a home on West Wayside Avenue in Decatur. The fire caused approximately $4,000 worth of damage. According to a sworn affidavit, the woman who owns...
Herald & Review
Decatur woman charged after assault and pepper spray attack, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur woman was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery after police said she ambushed a female victim, blasted her with pepper spray and then hit her over the head with an “unknown object.”. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the...
Herald & Review
Tuscola hustles by Toledo Cumberland 40-22
Tuscola called "game" in the waning moments of a 40-22 defeat of Toledo Cumberland in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2. Tuscola drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Toledo Cumberland after the first quarter. Tuscola steamrolled to a 40-22 lead heading into the final...
Herald & Review
Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop outlasts Nokomis in topsy-turvy battle 42-27
Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop dumped Nokomis 42-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2. Last season, Nokomis and Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop squared off with August 27, 2021 at Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop last season. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader...
Herald & Review
New Berlin chalks up convincing victory over Petersburg PORTA 56-20
Petersburg PORTA had no answers as New Berlin compiled a 56-20 victory in Illinois high school football on September 2. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Herald & Review
Clinton refuses to yield in shutout of Argenta-Oreana 48-0
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Clinton shutout Argenta-Oreana 48-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup. The Maroons fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Bombers' expense. Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth...
