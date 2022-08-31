ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant

By Nia Noelle
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gv5i_0hctigpj00


According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night.

According to police, the first report was called in at approximately 6:58 p.m. at a Kroger grocery store on the block of 2000 East Main Street.

Police found a 23-year-old woman who told officers she was shot nearby at the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive.

Shortly after, officers went to the 1700 block of Alum Creek Dr. and found a 49-year-old woman who was also shot in the same area as the 23-year-old.

For the full NBC4 story slick here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating after shooting near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting and a crash occurred in the Polaris area. A victim was shot while in a car in the Polaris Towne Center Plaza around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police said. Following the incident, a crash occurred about a mile away. Investigators confirmed the two scenes are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, injured in Italian Village shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday. Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

One dead in weekend shooting

COLUMBUS – Police took one person into custody but no charges had been filed early Monday in a shooting near a Northland area Dairy Queen that left a man dead. Detectives were turning information about the incident in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle Sunday afternoon over to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured after car was shot at in South Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A vehicle with two teenage boys and one adult man was shot at overnight Sunday in the South Franklinton area of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say the three victims were driving just before 1:15 a.m. near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive when someone shot at the vehicle. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ian Smith
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts to solve a three-year homicide investigation stemming from a south Columbus shooting. On July 24, 2019, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were detected, per police. As Columbus police officers drove to the scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna since Friday

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, September 2. Starr is 5’6″, 110 pounds with red hair and brown […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen motorcycle from business prompts search in Heath

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward after a motorcycle was stolen in Heath. On July 29, the suspect stole a red and white Honda motorcycle from John Hinderer Power Store on Hebron Road, according to the Heath Division of Police. Now, Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up […]
HEATH, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Kroger#East Livingston Avenue#Nbc4#Bank Of America
cwcolumbus.com

27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigators looking into suspicious death of newborn in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives have launched an investigation into the death of a 10-day old baby. According to initial reports, deputies were sent to a residence on Beechwood Street in Frankfort Sunday regarding an “unresponsive newborn child.” EMS was also requested at the scene. The child,...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

950
Followers
2K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy