Music

KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Suicide Prevention Mini Conference, Sept. 8, 2022

Mental Health America of Hawaiʻ I hosts the 3rd Annual Maui Suicide Prevention Mini Conference on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The conference entitled, “From Prevention to Postvention, Uniting a Community to Save Lives,” is sponsored by Kamehameha Schools, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, and Papa Ola Lokahi. It will be held at.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Mixed Signals: Hawaii Travel Pent-Up Demand Slowing

So exactly where are we in terms of demand for Hawaii travel? There was just so much coming into spring and summer 2022 that it was virtually uncontrollable and overwhelming for visitors and residents alike. But what about fall 2022 and beyond? Believe us, everyone is wondering the very same thing, so you aren’t alone.
HAWAII STATE
State
Maine State
mauinow.com

Gathering of Voyagers honors Lea, goddess of canoe building

Fairmont Kea Lani, in partnership with the Hawaiian Outrigger Canoe Voyaging Society, will host Gathering of the Voyagers, a two-day celebration of Polynesian culture honoring Lea, goddess of canoe building. Featuring traditional ceremonies, artisan and practitioner demonstrations, mākeke and live entertainment, this community festival will take place Sept. 9-10, 2022,...
WAILEA, HI
Person
Fincher
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund

Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Music Festival#Performing Arts#Music Industry#Glass Art#Maui Entertainment#Community#Castle Theatre#D C Love#The Macc Box Office#The Box Office
mauinow.com

All-star teams competing in PGA Jr. regional tournament at Wailea Golf Club

Nearly 200 all-star teams of junior golfers from four states will compete in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional tournament at Wailea Golf Club in South Maui on Sept. 2-4. The field includes Maui League Team 1 17u All-Stars, who play during the recreational season at Kāʻanapali Golf...
WAILEA, HI
KITV.com

Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
HONOLULU, HI

