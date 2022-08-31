Read full article on original website
Related
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
mauinow.com
Maui Suicide Prevention Mini Conference, Sept. 8, 2022
Mental Health America of Hawaiʻ I hosts the 3rd Annual Maui Suicide Prevention Mini Conference on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The conference entitled, “From Prevention to Postvention, Uniting a Community to Save Lives,” is sponsored by Kamehameha Schools, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, and Papa Ola Lokahi. It will be held at.
mauinow.com
International Overdose Awareness Day observed by Makawao Merchants, MPD, and Aloha House
Thanks to Makawao Merchants, the Maui Police Department, Maui Behavioral Health Resources and volunteers, International Overdose Awareness Day was observed Aug. 1-31 on Maui to bring attention to the message that overdose death is preventable. More than 25 merchants hung purple lights and End Overdose signs on Aug. 1 in...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Mixed Signals: Hawaii Travel Pent-Up Demand Slowing
So exactly where are we in terms of demand for Hawaii travel? There was just so much coming into spring and summer 2022 that it was virtually uncontrollable and overwhelming for visitors and residents alike. But what about fall 2022 and beyond? Believe us, everyone is wondering the very same thing, so you aren’t alone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mauinow.com
Gathering of Voyagers honors Lea, goddess of canoe building
Fairmont Kea Lani, in partnership with the Hawaiian Outrigger Canoe Voyaging Society, will host Gathering of the Voyagers, a two-day celebration of Polynesian culture honoring Lea, goddess of canoe building. Featuring traditional ceremonies, artisan and practitioner demonstrations, mākeke and live entertainment, this community festival will take place Sept. 9-10, 2022,...
mauinow.com
Maui resident views on tourism drop, but state perception ticks up — new survey
Nearly half the Maui County residents polled in a recent survey on the visitor industry said the island is being run for tourists at the expense of local people – the highest negative response in the state. For Maui residents who said tourism creates more problems than benefits, overcrowding...
LIST: Top 10 spicy food eateries in Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best spicy food eateries within a region and came out with their list of the best spicy food in and around Honolulu.
Did you know these celebrities were born in Hawaii?
Hawaii is known for many things: beautiful beaches, tropical climate and the birthplace for many celebrities.
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund
Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Nature Center opens field trip opportunities to all Maui schools to 6th grade
The nonprofit Hawaiʻi Nature Center on Maui relaunches its educational field trip offerings and school partnerships. Its programs that include science-based curriculum are designed for Maui’s students through the 6th grade. Schools island wide can book field trips with the organization for hands-on learning at HNC’s ʻĪao Valley center.
mauinow.com
Critically endangered bird transported from Kauaʻi to Maui’s Bird Conservation Center
A critically endangered ‘akikiki was transported from a deep valley in the Alaka‘i Plateau on Kauaʻi to the Maui Bird Conservation Center on Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2022. The finding comes after 10 days of efforts by a team who is trying to save the species from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
mauinow.com
All-star teams competing in PGA Jr. regional tournament at Wailea Golf Club
Nearly 200 all-star teams of junior golfers from four states will compete in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional tournament at Wailea Golf Club in South Maui on Sept. 2-4. The field includes Maui League Team 1 17u All-Stars, who play during the recreational season at Kāʻanapali Golf...
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
Electric rates to fall across Hawaii, except Oahu
Hawaiian Electric said falling gas prices will finally trickle into relief for customers in September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
mauinow.com
US Coral Reef Task Force panel details Hawaiʻi leadership on marine resources
A panel discussion, during the 45th annual US Coral Reef Task Force meeting, focused on the leadership Hawai‘i is showing the country and the world in the face of mounting challenges to conserve ocean resources. Governor David Ige announced the development of the Holomua: Marine 30X30 initiative six-years ago....
Flesh-eating wasp spotted on Molokai
Have you ever heard of a wasp that eats meat? Officials said the Western Yellow Jacket has been wreaking havoc on Hawaii's fragile ecosystem for decades.
Comments / 0