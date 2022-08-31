ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street producer promises huge consequences over Stephen and Jenny secret

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has warned of "long-lasting consequences" after Jenny Connor's recent kiss with Stephen Reid. Jenny gave into temptation with Stephen in the back room of the Rovers Return last week, as she believed that her relationship with Leo Thompkins was over. Jenny...
digitalspy.com

10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow. Next week on Home and Away, one character is caught in the crossfire as Tane and Rose try to bring down the biker gang. Elsewhere, Theo and Kirby give into temptation, while Ziggy goes behind Dean's back after striking a deal with Remi. Here's a...
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers deceives Roo Stewart in new story

Marilyn makes a bit of an error in Home and Away scenes set to air on Channel 5 next week when her plan to help Roo only ends up making her feel worse. Roo has been trying to find a new direction in life and recently came to the decision that she should go back to tutoring to help her feel fulfilled.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily 05/09/2022

Welcome to the first Emmerdaily episode thread of the week. Spoilers can, as always, be found by clicking below:- Nicola is close to tears when Harriet tells her they don't have enough to prosecute Naomi, who still hasn't come clean about her involvement. Meanwhile, Liv is shocked when she sees...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Frank Kauer opens up over 'disturbing' new Mason story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams is currently being manipulated by Eric Foster as the soap explores radical misogyny and incel culture. In scenes set to air next week, Mason will try winning Ella Richardson's affections but push her back toward her ex-boyfriend Charlie Dean. Furious, he throws a ball at her at sports day and gets punched by Charlie in retaliation.
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
digitalspy.com

Rings of Power star reacts to trolling controversy

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova has weighed in on the racist backlash against the show's inclusive casting. Córdova, of Black and Latino descent, plays Silvan Elf Arondir on the TV series based on the novel by JRR Tolkien. After booking the role, the Puerto Rican actor had to deal with "pure and vicious hate speech" at the typing hands of online trolls.
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber promises major shift in Norma's storyline

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber has promised a big surprise involving her character Norma Crow. Norma – better known as the fearsome Undertaker – made her first appearance on the Channel 4 soap in April, posing a dangerous threat to popular characters like Ste Hay, Sienna Blake and Warren Fox.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Frankie Lewis to fear for Amy Mitchell in exit story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Frankie Lewis will take a big stand after growing concerned about schoolgirl Amy Mitchell next week. Frankie, who is due to bow out of the show in the coming weeks, will be left shaken when she's accosted by a stranger while walking home from a night out.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders teases Phil and Grant flashback secret in brand-new pictures

EastEnders has released some new images from the Mitchell family's upcoming flashback episode. The one-off special episode airing on Monday, September 5 will offer a glimpse at the Mitchells in 1979, showing what life was like for the family during a tough economic time in Britain. The episode will see...
digitalspy.com

Actors fees for Soaps.

In a Sunday Times supplement today, Rula Lenska says CS is notoriously badly paid!. Perhaps they operate some sort of grading system based on number of appearances and how well known a character is?. I can’t say I have ever thought about it before, except for assuming they all got...
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon viewers spot major CGI error

House of the Dragon episode three spoilers follow. Eagle-eyed House of the Dragon fans have noticed the show's first CGI error, three episodes into the series. As viewers know, King Viserys is suffering from an infection which is eating away at his flesh. In episode three, which takes place two years after the previous instalment, the King's illness has clearly progressed causing him to be missing two fingers on his hand.
digitalspy.com

Belle the dirty stop out

Did she sleep with Mac as she has got a nerve lecturing Chas about cheating. My money still on Chloe but belle is my second guess. I really don't think Belle is that type or a hypocrite. I want it to be someone with a shock value. Brenda, Moira or...
