College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati
The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
Iowa vs. South Dakota State football: Hawkeyes' offense, Brian Ferentz blasted by national media after 7-3 win
Iowa football opened its 2022 season with an uninspiring 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes' offense struggled all day, failing to score despite the seven points generated by the entire team. Iowa's defense forced two safeties in the second half — which is the same amount of...
247Sports
Scott Frost shares message to Nebraska locker room after sloppy win over North Dakota
Nebraska defeated North Dakota at home 38-17, but had Huskers fans on the edges of their seats for a while. Knotted at 17 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter before Nebraska went ahead. A week after Scott Frost and company suffered an upset loss against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it was not a performance to write home about. After the game, Frost was asked what his message to his team was.
247Sports
Why Cade Klubnik's day as Clemson's starter is coming
ATLANTA — As DJ Uiagalelei scampered into the end zone Monday night, he glanced over his right shoulder, turned his body to a fallen defender and let out a roar. The Clemson quarterback was just warming up his vocal cords for what may have been his best performance in nearly two years. "I was hyped," he said. "I was excited."
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 7-3 win over South Dakota State
The Hawkeyes rolled into Kinnick Stadium and came away with one of the most unconventional wins that you'll see. Despite the score being 7-3, Iowa's offense couldn't get anything going against the Jackrabbits. It took two safeties and a field goal to put away the FCS powerhouse. Frustration boiled over...
Country’s No. 1 LB ultra impressed with Buckeye defense, will return to Ohio State today
The country’s No. 1 class of 2024 LB was ultra-impressed sitting in The Shoe as the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame.
247Sports
Iowa football: South Dakota State coach furious after 7-3 loss to Hawkeyes
College football fans looking for a low-scoring and sometimes wacky contest got their wish Saturday as Iowa held off South Dakota State for a 7-3 victory at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game quickly gathered national attention as the Hawkeyes escaped an upset scare from the FCS powerhouse Jackrabbits in somewhat unconventional fashion.
Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24: Five Questions 'Answered'
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks began their 2022 season with a 31-24 victory over the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). It wasn't always pretty, but the Hogs jumped out to an early lead and simply never gave it up from there. As...
247Sports
What Auburn players did in the locker room during weather delay
AUBURN, Alabama — If any groans were heard from Pat Dye Field upon the PA announcement of a weather delay Saturday night, it could have been from any number of Auburn players. The Tigers were humming with a 35-7 lead over Mercer, with 1:33 left in the third quarter,...
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, longtime Clemson DC, reveals what Dabo Swinney told him before Week 1
First-year Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables debuted with a win Saturday, beating UTEP by a score of 45-13. Oklahoma hired after a 10-year stint at Clemson where he served as Dabo Swinney's defensive coordinator. Following yesterday's game, Venables revealed discussions with Swinney before Saturday's Week 1 kickoff. Swinney, of course, kicks off his own season on Labor Day against Georgia Tech.
WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
247Sports
Utah athletic director Mark Harlan responds to football team's stranding in Florida
Utah’s football team got stuck in Gainesville, Fla., Sunday morning after a late Saturday game against the Florida Gators. Utah communications director Paul Kirk announced via Twitter that the Utes were grounded due to mechanical issues on their scheduled flight. Utah athletic director Mark Harlan later took to Twitter with a more positive update.
ACC football power rankings: Clemson edges Miami to remain No. 1 entering Week 2
There might not have been a conference involved in more wild finishes than the ACC was in Week 1. It got started well before Saturday with Pittsburgh pulling out a win in the Backyard Brawl on a game-winning pick-six and then Friday, when Virginia Tech got upset at Old Dominion. Saturday brought all sorts of chaos with NC State and North Carolina surviving by the skin of their teeth at in-state Group of Five foes, but the fun did not stop there. It led to several changes in this week’s ACC power rankings.
247Sports
Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns
Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
What ODU coach Ricky Rahne said about ECU
East Carolina and Old Dominion will square off this coming Saturday for the fourth time in the past decade. The first meeting between both programs took place back in 2013, and they met again in 2018 and 2019. ECU has won all three matchups, but all three have been competitive, and this one looks like it will be as well.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota
It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
Pittsburgh Panthers Football: ESPN FPI rankings updated ahead of game vs. Tennessee
The ESPN FPI rankings have been updated and Pitt finds itself within the Top 25. In fact, Pitt comes in at the No. 25 spot in the most recent ESPN FPI rankings. Since the last update, Aug. 4, there have been considerable changes in the predictions that ESPN regarding Pitt's remaining football schedule.
247Sports
