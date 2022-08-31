Read full article on original website
KTVZ
State resources sent to fast-growing wildfire in remote NE Oregon as others grow around state
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon...
As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon
Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
eousports.com
Big Second Half Sparks Mounties
La Grande, ORE.- The Mounties came into tonight looking to build off their first win of the season as they were back in action versus the Wildcats of Linfield University. After over a week off, the Mounties came out a little slow but, were eventually able to get it going and ultimately took a 2-1 win.
northeastoregonnow.com
Bridge Over I-84 in La Grande Scheduled to Close Sept. 6-7
North Second Street in La Grande will again be closed near the fairgrounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 6-7. The Oregon Department of Transportation said bicycles and pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be allowed access through the work zone at all times. Work on this bridge will not affect traffic on Interstate 84.
Body found in Walla Walla Park identified
A body discovered in Walla Walla's Jefferson Park on Monday has been positively identified by Walla Walla Police. A 9-1-1 call was placed at roughly 12pm Monday to the Walla Walla Dispatch Center reporting an adult body along the tree line of Jefferson Park. Wednesday the body was identified as that of 59 year old Ricky L LaForge who had a last known address in Yakima.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two Arrested in La Grande on Burglary Trespassing
LA GRANDE — (Information from the City of La Grande Police Department) Official log:. “Report of a trespass. Officer responded. Two arrested. Austin Cameron Reynolds, DOB 06/08/200, address unknown, was arrested for criminal trespass II, Burglary I, Theft II and Probation Violation. Kathina Marie Ruffner, DOB 07/16/2004, address unknown, was arrested for criminal trespass II.”According to La Grande Police Lieutenant Jason Hays, the two had broken into Austin’s grandparents house and stolen several items. They were asleep in the grandparent’s vehicle when police arrived.
