heraldcourier.com
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
Your View | Youngkin's plan to remove Virginia from RGGI is disingenuous, lacks vision
Today’s [Thursday’s] article concerning Youngkin’s proposal to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) reveals a lack of vision from the governor. The reason given for removing our state from a program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions was that the program constitutes a direct tax...
GRIFFITH | We can all celebrate America’s workers and all their economic contributions
The celebration of Labor Day on the first Monday in September is an occasion to celebrate American workers and all they have done to create the greatest economic power in history. In our region, this upcoming Labor Day would be a good time to note a recent spate of good...
Youngkin to serve as Grand Marshal for Food City 300 race
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary of the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, September 16. “We’re very excited to have Gov. Glenn Youngkin serving as Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary Food City 300,” Steven...
Virtual learning programs seeing increased enrollment
Like many local students, Scott Clark’s four daughters went back to school last month, but for them, it just meant starting up their computers. The girls—ages 7, 14 and 12-year-old twins— are enrolled in Virtual Virginia Academy, or VAVA, an online learning program that uses curriculum from Stride K12 and partners with local public school districts.
