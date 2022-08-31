ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
Youngkin to serve as Grand Marshal for Food City 300 race

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary of the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, September 16. “We’re very excited to have Gov. Glenn Youngkin serving as Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary Food City 300,” Steven...
Virtual learning programs seeing increased enrollment

Like many local students, Scott Clark’s four daughters went back to school last month, but for them, it just meant starting up their computers. The girls—ages 7, 14 and 12-year-old twins— are enrolled in Virtual Virginia Academy, or VAVA, an online learning program that uses curriculum from Stride K12 and partners with local public school districts.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

