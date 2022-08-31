ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Crain's Detroit Business

Radio pioneer and broadcast school founder Specs Howard dead at 96

Radio pioneer and broadcast school founder Specs Howard died Saturday morning at age 96, his daughter said. The Specs Howard School of Media Arts trained generations of broadcasters who made their names in metro Detroit and beyond from its founding by Howard in 1970. "To everyone who ever listened to...
Crain's Detroit Business

Metro Detroit rents are about to jump

Metro Detroit's fair market rents in 2023 will be nearly 12 percent higher than they were this year, according to a federal measure. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development published fair market rents for the 2023 fiscal year that show an 11.9 percent increase in rental rates for a two-bedroom apartment in metro Detroit. The rate will go up to $1,213 a month, from $1,084 a month, beginning Oct. 1.
Crain's Detroit Business

Long-vacant historic former WJBK building to become Midnight Golf headquarters

The former WJBK-TV Studios building in Detroit's New Center area will become the new headquarters for the Midnight Golf Program nonprofit. According to a deed posted on CoStar Group Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based real estate information service, an entity called 7441 Investment LLC transferred the building to another entity called 7441 MGP Properties LLC on Aug. 5.
Crain's Detroit Business

$52 million grant to support Michigan mobility initiatives

Economic development projects in Michigan ranging from site construction readiness to acceleration of mobility startups have won a piece of a $52.2 million grant announced Friday. The funds are being awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which selected 60 finalists nationwide, according to a...
Crain's Detroit Business

Law firm Taft on a buildout quest after doubling in size

While companies wrestle with how to handle office space in a post-pandemic hybrid work environment, law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister is increasing its Chicago footprint—and expanding elsewhere in the Midwest, too. Taft announced today it is merging with a 120-lawyer Detroit firm. In Chicago, it’s adding a third...
Crain's Detroit Business

Saturday Extra: So long, summer

Hello, and happy Labor Day weekend! Today in the Extra: A round-up of our best stuff from the summer, a four-day workweek pilot project in Detroit, and some personal news from me. Sign up here to receive regular Saturday morning updates on the best Crain's journalism of the week. The...
Crain's Detroit Business

Brighton maker of mud flaps acquired by High Bar Brands

Automotive components maker High Bar Brands LLC is acquiring Viking Sales Inc., a Brighton-based maker of polyethylene mud flaps. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Viking makes rubber and extruded PE mud flaps for original equipment manufacturers of semi-trailer trucks and the aftermarket, including under the Poly-Jec brand. "We...
