Metro Detroit's fair market rents in 2023 will be nearly 12 percent higher than they were this year, according to a federal measure. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development published fair market rents for the 2023 fiscal year that show an 11.9 percent increase in rental rates for a two-bedroom apartment in metro Detroit. The rate will go up to $1,213 a month, from $1,084 a month, beginning Oct. 1.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO