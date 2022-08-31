Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger reveals personal choice in Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett QB battle
For 18 seasons, Ben Roethlisberger was the first-choice quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer once eligible to be inducted in 2027, Roethlisberger is fifth all-time in NFL passing yards and eighth in all-time passing touchdowns. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, one in 2006 and one in 2009.
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Previewing all 32 teams before Week 1
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
NFL QB Rankings: From Josh Allen to Mac Jones, your top 20 quarterbacks ahead of Week 1
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
2022 NFL defense rankings: Best NFL defenses entering Week 1
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings are back after a wild offseason that
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit Lions schedule: All eyes on Jared Goff as season opens against the Eagles
The Detroit Lions are in a huge rebuild, but how many games on their 2021 schedule are realistically winnable? Check out our projected record for the Lions.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 1 waiver wire
Your draft is over, your roster is set and your path to (yet another) fantasy football championship is paved. Remember stud "running back" Cordarrelle Patterson? How about PPR revelation Hunter Renfrow or top tight ends Dalton Schultz and Zach Ertz? Know what they all had in common entering Week 1 last season? If you read the headline of this article and guessed "they were available on the waiver wire," give yourself a round of applause. That's the kind of keen attention to detail we're going to need to find the needles in the waiver wire haystack this NFL season.
NFL insider unsure how healthy Jameis Winston is, New Orleans Saints to be ‘very cautious’ in 2022
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was off to a fantastic start in the 2021 season before tearing his ACL.
New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season
FOXBOROUGH – A new New England Patriots season is upon us. New England is set to begin its 2022 regular season on Sunday, traveling down to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins. The Patritos are coming off a playoff appearance, where it went one-and-done following a Wild Card Weekend blowout loss to the Bills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL predictions 2022: Projections for 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner and it’s shaping up to be filled with excitement, unforgettable moments
NFL wide receiver rankings 2022: Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams lead the charge
NFL wide receiver rankings: Find out who the top wide receivers around the NFL are, including a new top target
NFL
Giants OC Mike Kafka, not HC Brian Daboll, to call plays during 2022 season
Mike Kafka's offseason, training camp and preseason audition has earned him a new job for 2022: play-caller. The Giants will enter the regular season with Kafka in charge of the offense, head coach Brian Daboll announced Monday. Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator, spent much of the offseason getting comfortable in...
FOX Sports
2022 NFL MVP odds: Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes favorites
The 2022 NFL season is upon us! While fans debate who will win the Super Bowl, what about discussing who will be the best player?. So let's take a look at one of the more popular player bets — this season's NFL Most Valuable Player award. Let's look at...
Comments / 0